Sterling girls bowling beats E-P: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls bowling

Sterling 2,563, Erie-Prophetstown 2,279: Sarah Doughty opened with a 245 high game and led Sterling with a 640 series. Adaya Frohling was second with a 483 for the Golden Warriors. Brynley Ponce led E-P with a 468.

Boys basketball

Oregon 62, Amboy 52: Keaton Salsbury led the Hawks with 24 points in the road win. Rylan McNinch had 15 points and 10 rebounds while Ezra Parker added 15 more for the Clippers. Colt McCoy also tossed in 13 points for Amboy.

Dakota 59, Milledgeville 30: Konner Johnson led the Missiles with 13 points in the road setback.

Girls basketball

Wethersfield 58, Bureau Valley 32: The Storm had their eight-game win streak snapped in the road loss. Libby Endress led BV with 12 points.

Local bowling

Sauk Valley senior results: Here are the high game and high series results for December. Competition takes place on Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Plum Hollow.

Bill Bontz (177 high game, 515 high series), Connie Bontz (194, 465), David Bucher (212, 511), Chico Contreras (173, 451), Ken Couperus (205, 562), Anita Dunphy (214, 564), Dan Dunphy (214, 564), Ron Erickson (269, 741), Tim Hamburg (230, 576), Larry Huyett (172, 485), Andy Jackson (223, 548), Barb Jacobs (202, 517), Dave Jacobs (207, 547), Dick Janssen (224, 628), Gene Joiner (177, 481), Bob Joyce (190, 540), Jan Kuepker (126, 358), Loyd Mackey (159, 432), Ken Masters (207, 527), Ron Meagher (222), Phil Mercer (199, 520), Doug Near (157, 408), Ron Odenthal (182, 474), Chris Steder (172, 447), Dee Szymanski (172, 429), Ed Webb (182, 453), Shirley Webb (141, 344), LaVerne Webster (192, 544), Jay Wolfe (204, 551).