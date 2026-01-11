Tampico Area Historical Society to celebrate Reagan’s birthday Feb. 6

Ronald Reagan's Birthplace and Museum is located in the 100 block of South Main Street in Tampico. (Earleen Hinton)

The Tampico Area Historical Society and the Birthplace of President Ronald Reagan will host a birthday event with tours and cupcakes at both museums in Tampico on Ronald Reagan’s birthday Feb. 6.

The celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take a tour of the apartment where the Reagans lived and discover more of Tampico’s history.

The first 20 kids (with an adult) who take a guided tour of the birthplace and museum will receive a goodie bag.

As America turns 250 years in 2026, the museum wants to do its part by honoring a native whose legacy led him to Hollywood, a gubernatorial seat in California, and to the White House.

In addition, those unfamiliar with Tampico’s rich history that day can learn more about Admiral Joseph Mason Reeves, inventor of the modern day football helmet as well as the Father of Carrier Aviation; and John Shaheen, an Office of Strategic Services agent who led serious operations during World War II with the likes of catcher Moe Berge and Julia Child. He is also the brother-in-law of Hugh Downs and was married to sister Ruth Downs.

The Shaheen family owned and operated a grocery store while living in Tampico.

You can find the Tampico Area Historical Society on Facebook, TikTok and at its website.

The Tampico Area Historical Society is part of the Time Traveler’s network and members receive discounts at any museum in the network. Contact the museum about membership.