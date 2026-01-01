Fulton’s Jan. 21 Wild Winter Wednesday to feature Hank Williams singalong

Wild Winter Wednesday on Jan. 21 will feature Linda Russell, who will present a singalong titled “Hank Williams, Sr. - Country Music Legend.“
The presentation will take place at the Windmill Cultural Center, 110 10th Ave., Fulton.
Russell has enjoyed sharing music with others since taking piano lessons as a child. She graduated from Central College and has taught music and directed all types of choirs since then.
Her favorite retirement hobby is creating sing-along movies, which she shares with retirement/healthcare facilities.
The doors open at 8:30 a.m. for coffee, hot cider and Mill flour treats, with the program beginning about 9:15. The building is accessible and the programs are free and open to the public.