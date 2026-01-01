Fulton’s Jan. 21 Wild Winter Wednesday to feature Hank Williams singalong

The Windmill Cultural Center is located at 111 10th Ave. in downtown Fulton, across from de Immigrant Windmill. (Earleen Hinton)

Wild Winter Wednesday on Jan. 21 will feature Linda Russell, who will present a singalong titled “Hank Williams, Sr. - Country Music Legend.“

The presentation will take place at the Windmill Cultural Center, 110 10th Ave., Fulton.

Russell has enjoyed sharing music with others since taking piano lessons as a child. She graduated from Central College and has taught music and directed all types of choirs since then.

Her favorite retirement hobby is creating sing-along movies, which she shares with retirement/healthcare facilities.

The doors open at 8:30 a.m. for coffee, hot cider and Mill flour treats, with the program beginning about 9:15. The building is accessible and the programs are free and open to the public.