Amboy police, county deputies investigating attempted armed robbery

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Amboy Police Department are investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred Wednesday at the Shell Gas Station in Amboy.

The gas station is located at 342 N. Mason Ave.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-284-6631 or the Amboy Police Department at 815-857-6750 and to reference case number 10835.

Residents in the area north of the gas station who have video surveillance are encouraged to review their footage and report anything suspicious, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Information can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT-U. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest.