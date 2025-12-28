2 injured in Christmas Day crash involving Sterling squad car

Two people were sent to the hospital as the result of a Christmas Day collision that also included a Sterling Police Department squad car.

The collision occurred at First Avenue and East Third Street in Sterling, according to a Sterling Police Department news release. Occupants of both vehicles were taken to CGH Medical Center for treatment of injuries that are not life threatening, according to the release.

The Illinois State Police is investigating as part of standard procedure, according to the release.

Details about the collision were not available Sunday.