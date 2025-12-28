Shaw Local

2 injured in Christmas Day crash involving Sterling squad car

City of Sterling Police squad car.

City of Sterling Police squad car. (Shaw Local File Photo)

By Shaw Local News Network

Two people were sent to the hospital as the result of a Christmas Day collision that also included a Sterling Police Department squad car.

The collision occurred at First Avenue and East Third Street in Sterling, according to a Sterling Police Department news release. Occupants of both vehicles were taken to CGH Medical Center for treatment of injuries that are not life threatening, according to the release.

The Illinois State Police is investigating as part of standard procedure, according to the release.

Details about the collision were not available Sunday.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois