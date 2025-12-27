Prophetstown author to hold book signing Jan. 26

The public is invited to attend a book signing and speaking event by local author Stark Wilson/Thomas Nance of Prophetstown.

The romance novel “Trying For Home” is Nance’s first book, a story that pivots between the drama on the diamond and the off-field turmoil of the main character who faces real-life battles of the heart.

The event will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 26 at Henry C. Adams Memorial Library in Prophetstown. Refreshments will be provided.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase using PayPal, check or cash.