Rock Falls man pleads guilty to battering officer, sentenced to probation

A Rock Falls man has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to aggravated battery in a public place for battering a Sterling police officer.

Alexxander Mix, 22, pleaded guilty to that charge Thursday, Dec. 18, under a plea deal in which charges of aggravated battery of a peace officer, threatening a public official, felony criminal damage to government-supported property and resisting a peace officer were dismissed.

He was sentenced to 30 months of probation and given credit for 71 days served in custody. Mix also must pay $1,764 in court-ordered fines and fees.

The charges, filed Oct. 10 in Whiteside County Circuit Court, accused Mix of striking Sterling police officer Harry Blomstrand in the upper left shoulder and neck, grabbing the officer by the vest and kicking him on Oct. 9 at McDonald Funeral Home, 505 First Ave., Sterling.

The charges state Mix also was accused of threatening Blomstrand by saying he was going “to kill him by getting a gun” and that he would ambush him outside of the Sterling Police Department. Mix also was accused of damaging the door of a Sterling Police Department Chevy Tahoe and a body camera, kicking Blomstrand and pulling his arms away as Blomstrand was arresting him.

A disorderly conduct case filed against him on Sept. 14 also was dismissed Thursday, according to court records.