Lee, Whiteside and Ogle County property transfers for Dec. 1-5, 2025

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Jeffrey M. Hess to Luis Angel Santiago, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-328-020, $30,000

Lynn Hays to David S. Montero, 614 BRINTON AVE N, DIXON, $184,900

Steven M. Voelker and Linda C. Voelker to Emilie Granados and Michelle R. Breningstall, 1124 STEINMANN ST, DIXON, $180,000

Kenneth J. Koch and Beverly J. Koch to Andrew J. Oros and Mary A. Oros, 117 HENNEPIN AVE S, DIXON, $269,000

Vaughn Rhodes to Margaret Burke, 1127 FOURTH AVENUE, DIXON, $129,000

Saathoff Farm Llc to Friends Of Nachusa Grasslands, 1582 NAYLOR ROAD, FRANKLIN GROVE, $0.00

Michael W. Mudge to Picea Property Group Llc, 1102 THIRD STREET W, DIXON, $137,500

Raphael Parayao and Jaclyn Parayao to Jameela Arradi and Hatem Hameed N Al Zamzami, 1106 BEECH DR, DIXON, $280,000

Dale F. Poquette and Donna S. Poquette to Marcus Alan Cox and Sarah Cox, 1661 HILL DRIVE, DIXON, $0.00

Susan Krauss to David C. Schaver and Christina Sue Schaver, 1 Parcel: 02-15-20-400-004, $375,000

Ballymore Llc to Classic Investments Llc, 1 Parcel: 22-18-14-200-011, $1,691,086

Brittani D. Bradford, Brittani D. Head, and Nathan C. Bradford to Danielle Mcdonald, 1003 INSTITUTE BLVD, DIXON, $195,000

Richard Bushman to Tessa Kerley, 911 PEORIA AVENUE S, DIXON, $116,000

Michael J. Mcmahon and Betty J. Mcmahon to Lucas M. Gabelmann, 227 W PROVOST, AMBOY, $3,000,000

Colin R. Balayti to Colin R. Balayti and Brandi Balayti, 709 HIGHLAND AVE, DIXON, $0.00

Scott B. Carrell to Steven B. Hughes, 3548 PAW PAW ROAD S, EARLVILLE, $170,000

Javier C. Arellano and Maria Del Rosario Arellano to Lori Gould and Peak Real Property Llc, 1061 ROBBINS RD S, AMBOY, $340,000

St Marys Cement Us Llc to Candice L. Larson and Anne M. Anderson, 1 Parcel: 07-02-16-200-005, $0.00

Robert C. Colwell and David J. Didier to David J. Didier, 3 Parcels: 03-04-19-300-009, 06-03-24-400-003, and 06-03-25-200-002, $0.00

Robert C. Colwell and David J. Didier to David J. Didier, NO ADDRESS OR PARCEL NUMBERS, $0.00

Robert C. Colwell and David J. Didier to Grandpa’s Dirt Llc, NO ADDRESS OR PARCEL NUMBERS, $0.00

Quit Claims

Jennifer Maves to Bob L. Maves, 1570 WADSWORTH WAY, DIXON, $0.00

Bob Lee Maves to Jennifer D. Maves, 1 Parcel: 15-07-15-251-042, $0.00

Ernestine Daniels to Grady Daniels, 811 MADISON AVENUE, DIXON, $0.00

Janna L. Schoenholz, Garrett Schoenholz, and Evan Schoenholz to Schoenholz Legacy Farms Llc, 1 Parcel: 22-18-06-400-017, $0.00

Evan Schoenholz to Schoenholz Legacy Farms Llc, 3059 CHICAGO RD, PAW PAW, $0.00

Holly J. Phalen to Morgan Phalen and Luke Phalen, 3 Parcels: 05-17-13-400-010, 05-17-24-100-005, 05-17-24-100-008, $0.00

Schoenholz Legacy Farms Llc to Evan Schoenholz, 3252 CHICAGO ROAD, PAW PAW, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Ellen Urness Trustee and Elnora M. Haigh Revocable Trust to Andrew M. Pratt, Katie J. Pratt, Peter D. Pratt, and Emily L. Pratt, 1 Parcel: 14-09-31-200-004, $550,000

Ellen Urness Trustee and Elnora M. Haigh Revocable Trust to Ethan Andrew Pratt and Ethan A. Pratt, 1291 NACHUSA ROAD, DIXON, $1,250,000

Ellen Urness Trustee and Elnora M. Haigh Revocable Trust to Michael R. Pratt and Susan K. Pratt 3 Parcels: 14-09-32-100-001, 14-09-32-100-002, and 14-09-32-100-003, $1,900,000

Robert A. Dewey Ii Trustee and Robert A. Dewey Ii Trust to Arlind Bajrami, 433-441 APPLE STREET, DIXON, $172,000

Susan E. Shaw Trustee, Susan E. Shaw Revocable Trust, Kevin L. Shaw Trustee, Kevin L. Shaw Revocable Trust to Matthew D. Koning Trustee, Matthew D. Koning Trust, Susan A. Koning Trustee, and Susan A. Koning Trust, 1 Parcel: 11-16-29-400-012, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Martin D. Rod and Jeannette C. Rod to Martin D. Rod Trustee, Jeannette C. Rod Trustee, Martin D. Rod Family Trust No 1, and Jeannette C. Rod Family Trust No 1, 1278 PINE HILL RD, AMBOY, $0.00

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Norma L. Porter to Lois E. Mills, 1001 AVENUE D, ROCK FALLS, $170,000

Angel Gomez and Maria J. Solis to Greg J. Jackson Jr., 807 12TH ST W, STERLING, $136,000

Sterling M. Thornton and Karli Lynn Thornton to Melissa Herrera, 1202 LEFEVRE RD E, STERLING, $125,000

Pennymac Loan Services Llc to Find A Place Now Llc, 1206 9TH AVE, FULTON, $47,000

Richard Nolan Jr. to Leonard Anthony Defendis Sr. and Patricia Jeane Defendis, 1210 DOUGLAS DR, STERLING, $129,000

Carolyn Spencer Trustee and Dorothy Handel Trust to Carolyn Spencer, 507 11TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $94,000

Blake D. Gockel to Lester Cornstubble and Terry D. Cornstubble, 807 18TH ST W, STERLING, $145,000

Michael R. Vahle and Mary K. Vahle to Joshua J. Baker and Regina A. Sikkema, 808 LOCUST ST, PROPHETSTOWN, $168,500

Pauletta J. Klimson to John A. Vanbrocklin and Cindy J. Vanbrocklin, 827 14TH AVE, FULTON, $175,000

Breanna R. Douglas to Kahla D. Davis, 3312 B ST, ROCK FALLS, $164,900

Gnb Llc to State Of Illinois Dot, 1701 4TH ST E, STERLING, $505

Greater Sterling Development Corp to State Of Illinois Dot, 1 Parcel: 11-22-331-014, $300

Abraham Zaragoza and Anita Zaragoza to Jaime Ruiz, 1602 GRISWOLD AVE, STERLING, $86,000

Catherine E. Willis to Clinton Shuler and Katlin Shuler, 904 8TH AVE, STERLING, $178,000

Teresa Ortiz and Carlos Ortiz Estate to Erin Schmidt, 1610 9TH ST W, STERLING, $103,500

Alan T. Vervynck to Katie M. Frautschy, 1106 5TH AVENUE, STERLING, $120,000

Terry L. Boseneiler and Penny J. Boseneiler to Pete Sanchez and Jackie Sanchez, 507 EMERY STREET, PROPHETSTOWN, $4,000

Robert G. Wagenecht, Bill Wagenecht, Michael William Wagenecht Aka, and Allen Wagenecht to Christopher Sommers and Kelly Sommers, 303 GRAPE ST S, MORRISON, $106,600

Sahne R. Beswick to Daniel S. Hoffman and Beth L. Hoffman, 26930 MADLYN DR, ROCK FALLS, $125,000

Ann Merritt to Ann M. Merritt Trust, 2504A MEGAN COURT, STERLING, $0.00

Rock Roots Development Llc to Marlene M. Steinert, Paul E. Steinert, 1506 16TH AVE, ERIE, $360,000

Stacey Dubree to Carlos Salazar, 910 10TH ST W, STERLING, $130,000

Vanessa L. Gonzalez to Sallie Kroninger, 1005 OAK AVE, STERLING, $77,000

Harkness Properties Llc to Bollman Properties Llc, 305 ROUTE 30 W, ROCK FALLS, $275,000

Properties 815 Llc to Mariana Cano and Jose Urvina, 908 1ST AVE, STERLING, $154,500

Oak Street Properties Llc to Properties 815 Llc, 505 DIXON AVE, ROCK FALLS, $30,000

Kimberly K. Martin Guardian, Ketnneth R. Mills Estate and Ronald W. Mills to Braeden Phillips, 705 WALL ST W, MORRISON, $32,500

Quit Claims

Michael R. Hurd, Jennifer R. Haak, and Audrey A. Hurd Estate to Michael R. Hurd and Jennifer R. Haak, 1210 MINKEL ST, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Rhea J. Bunter, Rhea J. Butner Aka, and Nancy A. Seyller to Nancy A. Seyller, 507 ASH AVE, MORRISON, $0.00

Oris E. Depuy and Dana R. Depuy to Tanya S. Engels Trustee, Oris E. Depuy Trust, and Dana R. Depuy Trust, 6 Parcels: 05-32-200-001, 05-32-200-002, 05-32-400-010, 05-32-400-013, 05-33-300-004, 15-32-400-011, $0.00

Tona S. Felder to Victor M. Barrios, 510 8TH ST W, STERLING, $51,200

Donielle Aimee Oliva Oliver Showvay, Donielle A. Showvay, and Donielle A. Schipper Fka to Donielle Aimee Oliva Oliver Showvay and William Douglas Oliva Oliver Showvay, 515 7TH AVENUE, ERIE, $0.00

Ernestine Daniels to Grady Daniels, 503 12TH AVENUE, STERLING, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Lorie B. Nutt Trustee and Arthur A. Heinze Trust to Brian Bahrs and Sydnie Bahrs, 3803 20TH ST E, STERLING, $310,000

Cynthia L. Dale Trust and William H. T. Lee Trustee to Edwin T. Meiners, 505 7TH ST W, STERLING, $0.00

Frank Russell Olsson Trust, Ashley Kristina Olsson Trust, and Frank Olsson Trustee, to William Olsson Trust, 1 Parcel: 15-26-200-024, $0.00

Executors Deeds

Barry R. Dejamatt Estate to Kraig Grell and Julie Grell, 3105 WOODLAWN RD, STERLING, $134,750

Judith A. Thome Estate to Jason John Vanlanduit and Renae Elizabeth Vanlanduit, 2327 TAMPICO RD, TAMPICO, $733,180

Blaine G. Riesselman Estate to Brian Riesselman, 26921 KNIEF RD, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Jason R. Penticoff and Kimberly S. Penticoff to Michelle M. Allen, 1 Parcel: 1427&1431 Crimson Ridge Ln, Byron, $290,000

Donna J. Hayenga to Marc A. Personette, 2 Parcels: 8538 N Valley View Dr, Byron, and 8518 N Valley View Dr, Byron, $282,000

Sandra L. Helton to Ryan Zwettler and Nicole Zwettler, 1 Parcel: 512 N Franklin Ave., Polo, $137,000

Diane M. May and Sean P. Tracy to Christine Wegrzyn, 1 Parcel: 7522 N River Rd, Byron, $215,000

Carlos Calderon and Olga L. Calderon to Alfonso Hernandez-Rojas, Alfonso Hernandez-Rojas, Marisol Garcia-Belmonte, and Marisol Garcia-Belmonte, 1 Parcel: 925 N 15th St, Rochelle, $130,000

Naf Cash Llc to David Oliver and Reema B. Oliver, 1 Parcel: 10282 E Clara Ave., Rochelle, $495,185

Aaron R. Roe and Rachel Schupbach Roe to Michael Mascio, 1 Parcel: 505 E King St., Polo, $176,000

Cynthia Raye Hatch to Linden Petre and Krystal Petre, 2 Parcels: 7029 W Penn Corner Rd, Polo, and 7029 W Penn Corner Rd, Polo, $180,000

Bradley L. Barker, Kaitlyn P. Barker and Kaitlyn P. Anderson to Theodore W. Morris Jr. and Carol D. Morris, 1 Parcel: 118 N Prairie Dr, Forreston, $335,000

Cornerstone Contractors Of Florida Llc to Brandon Dejonge, 1 Parcel: 114 River Rd, Oregon, $240,000

Danny S. White and Danae D. White to Jose Odilon Reyes, 1 Parcel: 113 Janet, Rochelle, $178,500

Gregory D. Bennett Jr. and Heather M. Bennett to Brandon A. Huddleston and Angel S. Huddleston, 1 Parcel: 217 W Merchant St, Byron, $170,000

Mary E. Bushland to Seth A. Stevens, 1 Parcel: 2308 N Leaf River Rd, Mt. Morris, $90,000

Robert C. Colwell and David J. Didier to Grandpa’s Dirt Llc and Grandpas Dirt Llc, 3 Parcels in Lafayette Township: 23-07-300-003, 23-18-100-005, 23-18-100-006, $0.00

Tracey Renee Anders to Robert B. Borgen Trustee and Robert B. Borgen Rev Tr., 1 Parcel: 207 S Division Ave, Polo, $50,000

Contry Homes Group Llc to Andrew J. Szychilinski and Nancy J. Szychilinski, 1 Parcel: 203 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $262,205

Quit claims

Debra Barron to Daniel S. Barron, 1 Parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-05-200-003, $0.00

Sarah A. Harshman to Sarah Harshman and Benjamin A. Harshman, 1 Parcel: 311 S 4th St, Oregon, $0.00

Kristi Bowman to Kenneth J. Mrozek Ii and Kathy M. Mrozek, 1 Parcel: 229 S Franklin St, Byron, $0.00

Gustavo Esquivel to Vicente Silva Nunez and Christian Silva, 1 Parcel: 148 Wayne Rd, Rochelle, $0.00

Renee Barnhart to Nancy Loput and Joseph Rovira, 1 Parcel: 809 Franklin St, Oregon, $0.00

Donald W. Lund to Donald W. Lund Trustee and Donald W. Lund Tr101, 3 Parcels: 1248 N Lynnville Rd, Lindenwood; 1144 Lynnville Rd, Lindenwood; and one parcel in Lynnville Township: 19-08-300-010, $0.00

Kyle A. Johnson to Lisa K. Johnson, 1 Parcel: 21208 Tilton Park Dr, Rochelle, $0.00

Scott W. Roberts and Ellie L. Roberts to Richelle L. Lumpkins, 1 Parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-16-327-024, $0.00

Martin Brennan and Sarah Gale Brennan to Martin Brennan Trustee, Martin Brennan 2025 Declaration Tr, Sarah Gale Brennan Trustee, and Sarah Gale Brennan 2025 Declaration Tr, 1 Parcel: 1247 Tilton Park Dr, Rochelle, $0.00

Trustees deeds

Jerry R. Funk Trustee, Lynn D. Genandt Trustee, and Robert & Johanna Funk Tr. to Lori K. Gipper, 1 Parcel in Forreston Township: 02-08-100-007, $0.00

Vicki A. Wine Trustee and Luan B. Wine Tr to Nicki Como, 1 Parcel: 1060 Westview Dr, Rochelle, $140,000

Old National Bank Trustee and Patricia D. Best Tr. to Peter Todd Stofflet, 2 Parcels in Flagg Township: 24-24-106-023 and 24-24-106-024, $30,000

Lindsay B. Mitchell Trustee, Ashley B. Adams Trustee, and Roger L. Adams Tr to Lindsay B. Mitchell, 1 Parcel in Leaf River: 04-33-300-008, $0.00

Lindsay B. Mitchell Trustee, Ashley B. Adams Trustee, and Roger L. Adams Tr to Lindsay B. Mitchell, 1 Parcel: 370 Creekside Dr, Byron, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office