Travis Hosette to perform at Fulton’s Windmill Cultural Center Dec. 17

The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton will host a Wild Winter Wednesday musical program with Travis Hosette on Dec. 17.

Hosette impersonates and sings Sinatra-like vocals professionally for all sorts of special events throughout eastern Iowa, western Illinois, and as far away as Milwaukee and Cincinnati.

He discovered Sinatra music more than 30 years ago through listening to Harry Connick Jr.’s music. He fell in love with the big-band sound and continues to deliver this timeless music. He will treat the crowd to the sounds of Christmas.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. with coffee, hot cider and Mill treats. The program begins about 9:15 a.m. The building is handicap accessible.

The program is free and open to the public.

If River Bend schools are canceled, delayed or doing remote learning because of the weather, WWW programs are canceled.

The Windmill Cultural Center is located at 111 10th Ave., Fulton.