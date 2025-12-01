Phil Vernon and the Quad-City Ukulele Club to play in Fulton on Dec. 10

The Windmill Cultural Center is located at 111 10th Ave., in downtown Fulton, across from de Immigrant Windmill. (Earleen Hinton)

The Windmill Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton are inviting the public to the Dec. 10 Wild Winter Wednesday program.

Phil Vernon and the Quad-City Ukulele Club will be performing festive Christmas yules. Interestingly, playing the ukulele is one of the fastest-growing crazes in the U.S., and the players will get your toes tapping as they play the songs of the season.

The doors open at 8:30 a.m. for coffee, hot cider and mill treats. The program begins about 9:15 a.m. The building is handicapped accessible and is partially funded by a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation. The programs are free and open to the public.

Note that if the River Bend schools are closed, delayed or doing remote learning due to weather, the program also will be canceled.

The center is located at 111 10th Ave.