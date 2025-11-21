Lee County to host open house Dec. 3 at court services building showcasing tech upgrades, drug court

FILE: The Lee County Courts Building at 309 S. Galena Ave. in Dixon will host an open house highlighting recent renovations from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The building is pictured July 25, 2023. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Lee County officials are hosting an open house Dec. 3 at the court services building in Dixon to showcase renovations.

The open house from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at 309 S. Galena Ave. in Dixon is free and open to the public. Attendees will get to tour the new courtroom on the building’s fourth floor, and hear about new courtroom technology upgrades and the Lee County Drug Court program, 15th Circuit Court Administrator Lesley Dever told Shaw Local.

It will include a presentation highlighting the technology upgrades starting at 3 p.m. and another starting at 3:30 p.m. to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its drug court program, Dever said.

The Lee County Drug Court, started in 2005, is a program for high-risk offenders with a substance abuse disorder. It’s an alternative to prison that helps those individuals address their substance abuse issues and decrease the likelihood of reoffending, Dever said.