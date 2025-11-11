Sauk Valley Skyhawks punch ticket to national tournament

The 2025 Sauk Valley Community College women's volleyball team. The Skyhawks will be playing in the NJCAA DII National Tournament after winning the Region 4 title. The national tournament takes place in Cedar Rapids on Nov. 19-22. (Photo contributed by Sauk Valley Community College)

Local college women’s volleyball

Sauk Valley advances to national tournament: The Sauk Valley Community College Skyhawks, who were seeded third, earned an automatic bid to the NJCAA DII National Tournament after winning the Region 4 title on Sunday with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-12 win over second-seeded Morton.

The Skyhawks (29-12) advanced to the regional championship after a 23-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 16-14 win over Kankakee on Saturday.

Statistical leaders between the two matches were Denali Stonitsch (42 assists, 11 aces and 29 digs), Kailee Williams (30 kills), Miraya Pessman (44 assists), and Maggie Richetta (12 blocks, 12 kills). Jess Johns added 23 kills and 11 blocks while Kenna Wubbena had 20 kills and 27 digs. Madyson Tichler added 10 kills and four blocks.

The national tournament takes place in Cedar Rapids on Nov. 19-22. Seeds will be announced on Wednesday. SVCC finished the season ranked No. 16.