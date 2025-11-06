CGH launches new Epic Electronic Health Record system to strengthen patient care

As part of the Epic transition, CGH’s new patient portal – MyChart – combines and replaces the two separate hospital and clinic MyAccess accounts. (Photo provided by CGH Medical Center)

Following more than a year of preparation, staff training, and system testing, CGH Medical Center in Sterling has completed one of the most significant technology upgrades in its history – launching a new, digital system that unifies each patient’s health information, modernizes how clinicians work, and expands access for all CGH patients.

The transformation centers on the implementation of Epic, the nation’s leading electronic health record and billing system, according to a news release. CGH providers across both hospital and clinic settings can now work from the same up-to-date record, improving communication, reducing duplicate testing, and enhancing safety and coordination of care.

“We’re entering a new chapter for CGH,” said Ben Schaab, CGH’s chief financial officer. “Hundreds of CGH employees – nurses, physicians, IT specialists, and support staff – devoted themselves to making this transformation successful. We’re excited for both our patients and our clinicians to experience the benefits of a more connected, modern healthcare system.”

MyChart, CGH’s new patient portal

As part of the Epic transition, CGH’s new patient portal – MyChart – combines and replaces the two separate hospital and clinic MyAccess accounts. With MyChart, not only do patients have direct, 24/7 access to their own health information and care team, but they also can:

View test results as soon as they’re available

Send and receive messages with their care team

Schedule or change appointments

Join video visits with providers

Request prescription renewal

Review visit notes and discharge instructions

Pay bills and manage insurance information

“MyChart is a game-changer for our patients,” said Dr. Marcia Jones, CGH Board of Directors chairman and family medicine physician. “It gives our community direct access to their health information and their care team – something that’s become a hallmark of major health systems and is now available right here at home.”

One unified, traveling health record

Epic enables the secure sharing of health information between healthcare organizations. That means that when a new patient arrives at CGH, or when a local patient receives care elsewhere, their records and test results can follow them – making it easier for clinicians to understand their health history without relying on paper files or patients having to track down or repeat details.

State-of-the-art artificial intelligence

CGH’s technology transformation also includes a suite of AI-powered tools built by Epic to support patients, clinicians, and staff. These tools help with tasks such as summarizing clinical notes, drafting patient summaries, suggesting follow-up actions, and assisting with documentation – all within a secure, clinician-controlled environment.

Every CGH provider will also have access to ambient listening technology, which securely captures conversations during patient visits and automatically drafts clinical notes for physician review. This allows doctors to spend less time typing and more time engaging directly with their patients.

“There’s a misconception that advanced healthcare technology is only for large, urban hospitals,” added Dr. Paul Steinke, CGH president and CEO. “We’re proving that innovation can thrive in rural communities – and that our patients deserve access to the same modern tools as anyone in the country. We appreciate your patience during this transition and thank you for trusting us with your care.”

Learn more and sign up for your MyChart account at www.cghmc.com/mychart or contact the CGH MyChart Help Desk at 815-564-4004 or mychart@cghmc.com.