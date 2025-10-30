Shaw Local

Whiteside Area Career Center names its students of the month for September

By Charlene Bielema

Seven Sauk Valley-area high school students have been chosen as Whiteside Area Career Center students of the month for September.

They are:

Isabella Bush, of Fulton High School, is a senior studying Digital Media Arts. She is the daughter of Lucas and Kara Bush.

Ryan Peppers, of Morrison High School, is a senior studying criminal justice. He is the son of Chad and Susy Peppers.

Katalina Scott, a Rock Falls High School senior, is studying Health Occupations. She is the daughter of Amy Scott.

Iszabel Oszfolk, an Erie High School senior, is studying Allied Health. She is the daughter of Shawn and Cavita Oszfolk.

Delilah Michels, of Sterling High School, is a senior studying Culinary Arts. She is the daughter of Joseph and Jennifer Michels.

Landon Kukowski, a Sterling High School senior, is studying Auto Tech. He is the son of Myles and Beth Kukowski.

Braden Anderson, a Dixon High School senior, is studying Welding Machining & Manufacturing. He is the son of Trent and Ashley Anderson.

The WACC is a cooperative endeavor of 16 member school districts and three parochial schools, educating students who come from five counties: Bureau, Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside, according to WACC’s website. Most of the population is from Sterling, Rock Falls and Dixon, with the remainder residing in surrounding rural areas and small towns.

For more information, visit wacc.com.

