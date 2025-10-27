Sterling woman grows her dream, creates Ink and Ivy Tattoo and Piercing

Owner Rayne Pyron works on a client at her studio, Ink and Ivy Tattoo and Piercing, at 1813 Locust St. in Sterling. (Brandon Clark)

At just 22 years old, Rayne Pyron has already turned a lifelong dream into reality.

Pyron’s new business, Ink and Ivy Tattoo and Piercing, blends her love for art and entrepreneurship in a bright, plant-filled space at 1813 Locust St. in Sterling.

“I’ve always known I wanted to have my own business,” Pyron said. “For a while, I thought it might be a restaurant, but then I thought about becoming an art teacher. I had always wanted to tattoo, but I didn’t know how to go about it.”

Pyron first stepped into the tattoo industry at age 18, starting out as an apprentice at Ink Storm Tattoo after gathering the courage to show her portfolio to the shop’s owner.

“I was so scared to show it that I kept putting it off. Finally, I figured the worst they could say was no,” Pyron recalled. “Instead, they said, ‘See you Wednesday.’ That’s how it all started.”

After two years of apprenticing and a year as a full-time artist, the opportunity to open her own shop came along – and Pyron took it.

Ink and Ivy held a soft opening Oct. 3, but Pyron and her team are gearing up for their official grand opening from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, complete with raffles for tattoos and piercings, giveaways, and treats.

The name “Ink & Ivy” came from Pyron’s mother, inspired by Rayne’s love of plants.

“It just stuck,” Pyron said. “It brings together my two favorite things.”

Joining Pyron at the shop is fellow artist Ceara McBroom, who worked alongside her at Ink Storm, and Sierra’s son, Owen McBroom, who recently began his apprenticeship.

“We all get along so well,” Pyron said. “It doesn’t feel like work. It just feels like we’re hanging out and creating art together.”

Pyron’s favorite tattoo styles include fine-line and color work, and she’s been exploring anime-inspired designs.

“I love bright colors, clean lines, and action. Anything with a lot of energy,” Pyron said.

Ink and Ivy Tattoo is open Wednesday through Saturday for walk-ins, and by appointment only on Monday and Tuesday. Winter hours run 10 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m., but scheduling outside those times is available.

For more information, visit Ink and Ivy Tattoo on Facebook or call 815-718-8604.