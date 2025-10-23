Deebo’s food truck in Dixon serves up unique take on popular dishes

Owner Tommie Wallace stands ready to greet customers at his food truck, Deebo's, located in the parking lot of the 301 North convenience store at 301 N. Galena Ave. in Dixon. (Brandon Clark)

When it comes to delicious food served fresh, Tommie Wallace wants to know – who else wants some?

Wallace owns Deebo’s food truck, named after his own nickname – “Deebo” – a nod to the iconic character from the “Friday” movie series and portrayed by actor Tommy Lister Jr.

Deebo’s offers Wallace’s unique take on several popular dishes, including tacos, burritos, sandwiches, and wraps.

The menu at Deebo's food truck, located in the parking lot of the 301 North convenience store at 301 N. Galena Ave. in Dixon. (Brandon Clark)

“My friends always called me Deebo, and ‘Friday’ was one of my favorite movies growing up, so I just ran with it,” Wallace said. “All my life, I wanted to be a cook. I love the thrill of pleasing people with my food and seeing their reactions. So, I took all the hottest items that most restaurants offer, and made them the way I thought they should truly taste.”

Wallace opened Deebo’s three years ago after leaving his job of eight years cooking at the former Corner Spot Bar & Grill in Dixon. While knowing how to cook was the easy part, he said that purchasing the food truck was an adventure fit for a scene out of a Hollywood movie.

“My wife and I drove down to Mexico to purchase the truck, but we got stranded there for 10 days when the transmission went out on our vehicle,” Wallace said. “My father, before he passed away, left me a little bit of money. With some of that, some people in Mexico gave me a Texas address, got me and my family back home, and from there I hit the ground running.”

Deebo’s is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the parking lot of the 301 North convenience store at 301 N. Galena Ave. in Dixon, with occasional Sunday hours for the after-church crowd.

“I try my best to please every customer,” Wallace said. “One thing I can guarantee is that your food will be hot, fresh, delicious and consistent.”

Patrons can follow Deebo’s on Facebook for updates on daily specials and upcoming community events. To place an order for pickup or delivery, call 779-861-0849. To learn more about Wallace’s catering services, call 779-861-4159.