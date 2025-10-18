Mendota’s BB Gun Club fall season coming soon

The Mendota 4-H BB Gun Club is a youth program focused on teaching firearm safety, the responsible use of firearms and marksmanship skills through BB guns.

Led by certified volunteer instructors, these clubs are part of the broader National 4-H Shooting Sports program and aim to develop life skills, discipline and conservation ethics in young people ages 8 to 18.

Youths can enroll in the Mendota 4-H BB Gun Club and select the air-rifle project at 4h.zsuite.org.

For more about La Salle County 4-H, go to facebook.com/LaSalleCounty4H.

What makes the program different?

The focus of 4-H Shooting Sports Clubs is the development of youths as individuals and as responsible, productive citizens.

The Illinois 4-H Shooting Sports program stands out as an example.

Youths learn marksmanship, the safe and responsible use of firearms, the principles of shooting and archery, and much more.

The activities of the program and support of caring adult leaders provide young people with opportunities to develop life skills, self-worth and conservation ethics.

4-H program fee

A $20 annual enrollment fee is charged to each 4-H member, with a maximum per family of $60. Options: Online credit card or check written to U of I Extension.

Members who belong to a traditional 4-H Club and enroll in another club only pay $20 as a one-time annual fee.

Season practice schedules, days and times will be emailed after enrollment is processed.

Contact the Extension office, La Salle County, to request a fee waiver at 815-433-0707.

Participants will not be allowed to participate until:

payments are received

online enrollment is completed, medical history and release from liability forms are completed, and equipment fee(s) if applicable are turned in to the Extension office.

Participants must be 8 to 18 years old (as of Sept. 1)

You can find the required forms on the Zsuites dashboard.

The club meets at the Elks Lodge, 707 Indiana Ave. in Mendota.

For information, call the La Salle County Extension office at 815-433-0707.