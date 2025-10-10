Dixon council OKs $10,000 for nature-style mural to be painted on city water department building

Cars pass by the Dixon Water Department Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. The city allotted money for a mural to be painted in the wall of the facility. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Dixon City Council on Monday approved allotting $10,000 for a mural featuring plants and animals to be painted in the arches of the water department building in summer 2026.

The mural, which will be located at 92 Artesian Place along East River Road in Dixon, will be painted by local artist Nora Reuter of Nora Kate Paints, LLC. It is being paid for by the city through its arts and culture fund.

It will be “kind of a very nature-focused mural,” Discover Dixon Executive Director Amanda Wike said.

Near the end of 2024, the Dixon Arts Coalition, facilitated by Discover Dixon, proposed the mural and opened applications throughout summer 2025.

“There was a great response,” Wike said. “We had applicants coming from all over the place.”

The coalition evaluated those and landed on two finalists, one of whom was Reuter.

The design of the other proposed mural was filled with Dixon landmarks, like the arch on South Galena Avenue between West Third and Second streets, Veteran’s Memorial Park and Petunia Festival, as some examples, Wike said.

“We are looking at a second location to be able to have both murals come into Dixon,” Wike said.

When that location is identified, the coalition will evaluate how much it would cost the city and then make the proposal to the council, Wike said.