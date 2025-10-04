Dixon soldier promoted to lieutenant colonel

Luke Wadsworth, formerly of Dixon, was promoted in August to lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves.

First commissioned as an officer in 2005, Lt. Col. Wadsworth has been in the Army Reserves since 2022. He presently is assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 86th Training Division, of the U.S. Army Reserves in Arlington Heights.

Wadsworth is Army Ranger qualified and has served in combat duty in Afghanistan and Iraq. His assignments have included supporting U.S. Cyber Command, Special Operations Command, the National Security Agency, the Department of State and the Asymmetric Warfare Group.

He and his wife, SaraBeth, live in Chicago, where he serves as a development facilitator in leadership and human potential for Deloitte, a global professional services firm.

A 2001 Dixon High School graduate, Wadsworth holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in administration. He is the son of Tom and Nancy Wadsworth of Dixon.