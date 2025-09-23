Shaw Local

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Ashleigh Erbes on National Farm Safety Week

A farmer drives his tractor past a soybean field toward grain storage bins.

A farmer drives his tractor past a soybean field toward grain storage bins. (AP photo/Charlie Neibergall/AP)

By John Sahly
Listen to "Talk-Line: Ashleigh Erbes on National Farm Safety and Health Week" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for Sept. 23 featured Lee County Farm Bureau Manager Ashleigh Erbes discussing 2025 National Farm Safety and Health Week, which runs from now through Sept. 27.

The conversation spotlights areas including weather, the economy, equipment and rural roadway safety, health and wellness, farming generations, confined spaces and grain bin accidents and the use of ATVs and UTVs on the farm.

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.