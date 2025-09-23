Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Ashleigh Erbes on National Farm Safety Week

The TALK-LINE interview for Sept. 23 featured Lee County Farm Bureau Manager Ashleigh Erbes discussing 2025 National Farm Safety and Health Week, which runs from now through Sept. 27.

The conversation spotlights areas including weather, the economy, equipment and rural roadway safety, health and wellness, farming generations, confined spaces and grain bin accidents and the use of ATVs and UTVs on the farm.

