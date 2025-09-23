Emily Schwingle, Toni Martinez lead Sterling at Big 6 meet: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Sterling's Grant Hartman is pictured at the Western Big 6 Conference meet at Quincy Country Club on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Photo contributed by Matt Schuckman)

Girls golf

Sterling takes second at Big 6 meet: Sterling scored a 346 at Saukie Golf Course, just eight strokes behind Western Big 6 Conference champion Quincy. Moline (351) took third, followed by Rock Island (355) and Geneseo (378). Alleman and Galesburg had only individuals.

Sterling’s Emily Schwingle (82) tied with four others in fifth to earn first-team all-Big 6. Toni Martinez (84) tied for ninth to earn second-team All-Big 6 among the Top 12. Deyanie Alfaro and Carli Cushman each shot 90s to tie for 13th for the Golden Warriors.

Moline’s Haley Robertson (73) was medalist, followed by Geneseo’s Claire Degrave (79) and Quincy’s Alexa Mosley (80). RI’s Ariana Williams (81) was fourth.

Boys golf

Sterling takes sixth at Big 6 meet: In Quincy, the Golden Warriors shot a 384 to take sixth. Moline (304) was the conference champion and Quincy (331) was runner-up. Eli Penne’s 88 led Sterling and Grant Hartman shot a 91.

Moline’s Greer Peters (69) was medalist and Gage Powell (76) was runner-up.

Fulton 146, Warren 180, West Carroll 195: Fulton’s Owen Van Zuiden (34) was medalist while Jacob Voss and Chase Dykstra each shot 36s to take second for the Steamers on senior night. Dawson Price shot a 40 and Noah Bauscher shot a 41 for Fulton. Thomas Krontz (42) led West Carroll and Brody Smith shot a 44.

Forreston 164, Amboy 213: Forreston’s Kaden Brown shot a 35 to earn medalist at Sunset Golf Course and Daylen Rahn (40) was runner-up for the Cardinals. Westin Wittenauer’s 45 led Amboy.

Girls swimming

Freeport 93, Sterling 66: Sterling’s Hazel Pham won the 50 freestyle and Aven Habben won the 500 freestyle. In the 200 free relay, Sterling’s Chloe Clark, Emma VanHorn, Habben and Pham took first. Macie Lofgren also had a win for Sterling in the 100 breaststroke.

Volleyball

Milledgeville d. River Ridge 25-12, 25-18: Kenenedy Livengood led the Missiles (11-3, 2-1 NUIC South) with seven kills in the sweep. Natalie Pilgrim had a team-high eight digs for Milledgeville.

Boys soccer

Dixon 6, Stillman Valley 1: The Dukes scored a season-high to get back in the win column. Dixon improved to 4-5 and 4-2 in the Big Northern Conference with the victory.