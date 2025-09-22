Sterling man accused of Morrison bank robbery now indicted on federal charge

A Sterling man charged with robbing a Morrison bank in July will now have his case play out in federal court.

Ryan Hicks, 37, has been indicted in U.S. federal court on a bank robbery charge stemming from events that occurred in Morrison on July 5, 2025, according to a news release issued by Whiteside County State’s Attorney Colleen Buckwalter and Morrison Police Chief Michael Moon.

[ Sterling man charged in Morrison bank robbery: Police chief ]

Hicks was facing charges in Whiteside County that included one count each of robbery and theft by threat in connection with the July 5 robbery of Community State Bank, 220 E. Main St., Morrison. Hicks is accused of producing a note at the bank around 11 a.m. July 5, demanding money and threatening to kill the teller if she did not provide it, Whiteside County Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Simon said during Hicks’ July 7 Whiteside County court appearance. Simon said Hicks left with $2,000 before police arrived.

Simon said the note linked Hicks to the robbery, telling the court that the demand for cash was written on the back of a restaurant receipt that bore Hicks’ signature on the front. An abandoned cellphone was also found at the same restaurant where the receipt came from. A waitress reported to police that she had found the cellphone, which Simon said belonged to Hicks. Hicks’ image was also captured on bank surveillance video, Simon said.

Hicks was found on July 5 in Sterling with cash, a bike, computer equipment, including a new laptop, multiple cellphones, and liquor that he had just bought at the Sterling Walmart, Simon said during the July 7 court appearance.

Hicks denied being in Morrison, but police said they think he had been staying at a house in Morrison on July 4 and had been kicked out. Hicks told police he had been drinking moonshine overnight, was still drunk and wanted an attorney.

The methamphetamine charge in the other case accuses Hicks of possessing 1.6 grams of meth when Rock Falls police arrested him on a Lee County contempt warrant on June 16 at the Walmart in Rock Falls.

Based on the bank robbery case now proceeding in federal court, the two Whiteside County cases have been dismissed, Buckwalter said in the release.

Hicks is being detained on the pending federal charge.