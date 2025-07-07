Sterling man charged in Morrison bank robbery: Police chief

MORRISON — A Sterling man has been charged with aggravated robbery and burglary in connection with a reported bank robbery Saturday, July 5, in Morrison.

Ryan D. Hicks, 37, is accused of producing a note at Community State Bank shortly before 11 a.m., demanding money, which was given to him, and then escaping before police arrived, according to a news release from Morrison Police Chief Michael Moon.

According to the release, Morrison police took Hicks into custody, charging him with aggravated robbery, which is a Class 1 felony, and burglary, a Class 2 felony.

The Morrison Police Department was assisted by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and Sterling Police Department.

Hicks currently is being held in the Whiteside County Jail.