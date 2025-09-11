Miley Bickett has 19 assists, 17 digs in Rock Falls win: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Rock Falls 2, Bureau Valley 1: The Rockets won 25-12, 10-25, 25-13 to move to 5-5. Miley Bickett had 19 assists, 17 digs and two aces for Rock Falls. Kaltrina Lecaj led RF with 11 kills and eight digs.

Polo 2, Forreston 0: Polo won 25-7, 25-15 as Reese Mekeel (two aces) led the team with eight kills. Cam Jones added 11 assists, one ace and three digs. Carlee Grobe had an ace and seven digs. Forreston’s Makenna Jordison had three aces and Hannah Vinnedge (one ace) had eight digs.

Girls golf

Sterling 195, Lena-Winslow 224: Emily Schwingle led Sterling with a 45 to earn medalist and Toni Martinez shot a 47 at the Emerald Hill back 9.

Erie-Prophetstown 195, Mercer County 214, Princeton 214: E-P was led by Michelle Naftzger (46) and Isabella Johnston (47) in the win. MC’s Elsie Cook (45) was medalist.

Oregon 201, Rockford Christian 221: Sarah Eckardt shot a 45 to earn medalist for the Hawks (6-2, 4-2). Aniyah Sarver was second with a 47.

Boys golf

Dixon 169, Rock Falls 177: Max Kitzman shot a 37 to earn medalist for Dixon in the win. Lucas Porter’s 39 and Carter Hunter’s 40 led Rock Falls. Brody Nicklaus shot a 41 for Dixon.

Rochelle 147, Forreston 163: Ian Metzger shot a 34 to earn medalist for Rochelle. Darin Greenfield (39), Kaden Brown (40), Kendall Erdmann (42) and Daylen Rahn (42) led Forreston (10-2).

Rockford Christian 151, Oregon 182: Tucker O’Brien led Oregon with a 42 and Jackson Messenger fired a 44. RC had three golfers shoot 38 or better.

Mendota 167, Newman 176: Newman’s Liam Nicklaus and Mendota’s Grady Jones each shot a 40 to earn co-medalist. Jeff Thormeyer added a 43 for the Comets.

Girls swimming

Moline 109.5, Sterling 61.5: Hazel Pham won the 50 free and 100 butterfly for Sterling. She also joined Chloe Clark, Macie Lofgren and Aven Habben to win the 200 medley relay.

Boys soccer

Dixon 3, North Boone 1: The Dukes followed up Monday’s 4-1 win over Rockford Christian with a second straight road victory.