1 person dead in Whiteside County crash on Route 30 near I-88 ramp

One person died in a two-vehicle crash Monday, Sept. 8, in Whiteside County near Rock Falls.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about 3:30 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 at the westbound on-ramp to Interstate 88 at mile marker 44.

An initial investigation by responding deputies and the sheriff’s office’s Crash Reconstruction Unit determined that a red Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Route 30 when the driver tried to turn west onto I-88.

The Impala did not yield to eastbound traffic on Route 30 and was struck by a red Ford flatbed construction truck, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The passenger of the Impala suffered fatal injuries, according to the release. The drivers of both vehicles suffered severe injuries. Names are being withheld pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Illinois State Police, the Sterling Fire Department, the Rock Falls Fire Department, CGH emergency medical services, Slim N’ Hanks, the Illinois Department of Transportation and ComEd.