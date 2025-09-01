Letter: Fritts is standing on principle by not reupping chamber membership

That the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce should be not partisan is a no-brainer. But the Shaw Local News Network Editorial Board itself inflames controversy on Aug 21st by insisting Fritts is wrong by not re-upping in the Chamber.

In fact, the Editorial Board has it backwards. A Chamber of Commerce is not more important to the strength of a community - but trust in God, recognition of His truths; and stable, intact traditional families are the two foundational pillars of strong communities and our national prosperity.

Fritts not re-upping is a stand on principle: the principles that founded this nation and kept it prosperous for almost 200 years and were shared by nearly every American until rather recently.

The Editorial Board and the Chamber unwittingly equate being inclusive with practices that offend Christians and Jews by refusing to acknowledge God, and going out of their way to point out that, somehow, things like abnormal sexual behavior or skin color are an important factor in having a business that is desired and a strong community (or having a steak fry that raises money for scholarships and celebrates our ag heritage). Why is the DEI statement needed? It isn’t. Especially if we’d cultivate acknowledgement of God’s truths in our culture.

From Washington’s Farewell Address - “…Of all the habits which lead to…prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports…in vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism who should labor to subvert these great pillars…”

The Chamber and Editorial board are on the wrong side of the issue.

Chris Harrison, Dixon