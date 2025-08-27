Kemp announces bid for 74th District state representative seat

Nolan Kemp of Dixon has declared he intends to run for the Illinois 74th House District seat.

“As someone born and raised in Dixon, I know the values and struggles of our community,” Kemp, a Democrat, said in a news release. “Illinois families are being crushed by reckless fiscal policy, broken human services systems, and government overreach. I’m running to be a voice for taxpayers, protect personal freedoms, and ensure Springfield finally puts people before politics.”

The 74th House District, currently represented by state Rep. Brad Fritts, a Dixon Republican, includes most of Lee County and parts of Whiteside, Ogle, DeKalb and La Salle counties.

Kemp outlined the four key priorities of his campaign:

“This campaign is about fiscal responsibility, protecting freedoms, human services, and building a stronger future for the people of the 74th District,” he said. “I look forward to listening to voters, earning their trust, and working to restore balance and accountability in Springfield.”

Kemp is an emergency medical technician.

The primary election will be March 17, 2026. The general election is Nov. 3, 2026. Fritts has declared that he will seek a third term.