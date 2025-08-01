Letter: Thank you Dixon Culver’s

This story took place Monday, July 14, at Culver’s Restaurant, 1317 N. Galena Ave., Dixon.

My wife and I met a friend for lunch because it was halfway for us. I made the mistake of leaving the accessory button on. When we came out, the battery was dead.

We called AAA Roadside Assistance and were told it would be a while because they were busy. We stayed in the car, and the manager, Barb, came out three times to check on us.

After the third time, she had one of her crew members come out with two ice-cold waters. Shortly after she came back out and made sure we came inside. I couldn’t tell you how many people came by and asked if there was anything they could do. One guy had a jumper cables set, but the battery was dead so it did not help.

After we had been there for an hour and a half, Barb brought us a couple of sundaes. When her husband, Chris, got off work, he brought a supercharger and got the car started. All the people who stopped by our table, especially Barb, her family and staff, should all be very proud of helping an older couple in need. Kudos to your whole community. You all restored our faith in mankind. What a lesson Barb is passing on to the young people working for her.

Thank you, Dixon.

Dennis and Nancie Hebbel

Davenport, Iowa