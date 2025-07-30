Shaping the future through lessons of the past

Throughout history, deeply held beliefs – religious, cultural, or scientific – have often stood in the way of justice, progress, and inclusion. Consider four seemingly unrelated historical events that reveal a powerful truth: Change, however difficult, can lead us toward a more just and compassionate world.

In 1616, the Catholic Church condemned heliocentrism – the theory that the Earth revolves around the sun. Galileo Galilei was banned from teaching it and later sentenced to lifelong house arrest for supporting it. His book was banned. It took the Church over 350 years – until 1992 – to officially acknowledge its error.

In the late 1800s, the bicycle emerged as a symbol of freedom – and controversy. Some religious groups feared it encouraged immoral behavior, especially among women. Women wearing bloomers while cycling was seen as scandalous and threatening to traditional gender roles.

It took 133 years after the signing of the U.S. Constitution to pass an amendment granting women – half the population – the right to vote. Many Christians believed the Bible assigned women a subordinate role and that enfranchising them would disrupt the divinely ordained social order.

In 1965, Richard Loving (a white man) and Mildred Jeter (a woman of African American and Native American descent) were sentenced to prison – or exile from Virginia – for marrying. Judge Leon Bazile upheld Virginia’s ban on interracial marriage, stating, “Almighty God created the races... and placed them on separate continents... The fact that he separated the races shows that he did not intend for them to mix.” The U.S. Supreme Court overturned that ruling in 1967.

What did these moments have in common? People invoked religion to justify their resistance to change. While faith has often been a source of strength and a foundation for being compassionate humans, it has, at times, also been used to hold others back. We can choose a different legacy.

Let’s go back to 1968.

Women and people of color weren’t the only ones seeking justice. LGBTQ+ people were mocked, criminalized, and denied even the most basic rights – often with the approval of society, the law, and the church. Acting on same-sex attraction was a crime in 49 states. A person could be fired if their same-sex attraction was discovered. Those who lost their jobs, homes, or children owing to their sexual orientation had no legal recourse. Political organizing was virtually impossible, and positive cultural representation was all but nonexistent. And the terms “transgender” and “non-binary” didn’t surface in print until the 1990s, though gender variation – acknowledged with different terms – goes back thousands of years across various cultures.

Thanks to the tireless work by tenacious individuals, the landscape has changed – but work remains.

At PFLAG Sauk Valley, we continue the mission to build a caring, just, and affirming world for LGBTQ+ individuals. LGBTQ+ is a broad and diverse umbrella. Each subgroup has distinct experiences and challenges. What they share is the ongoing need for understanding, safety, and dignity.

Change is necessary – but it’s not always easy. Humans are wired to seek safety. The unknown can feel threatening, and we often cling to familiar beliefs, even when they no longer reflect justice or truth.

Change can also disrupt roles and structures – both personal and institutional. The church, in particular, often moves slowly when confronting ideas that challenge long-standing teachings and traditions. Even though change can be uncomfortable and sometimes scary, it’s also a gateway to growth.

Consider: Today, heliocentrism is accepted science. Bicycling is commonplace, and women wearing pants isn’t scandalous. Women not only vote – they lead. Interracial couples are integral parts of our communities, families, and churches.

All of these concepts were once morally and religiously challenged by people whose fear – or perhaps their steadfast grip of conviction - made them blind to inclusion, acceptance, and compassion.

Now it’s our turn.

What will future generations say about this moment?

What will they say about us?

You can have an active role in change by being an ally when it matters.

You don’t have to start a debate at the dinner table or turn your workplace into a battleground. But when someone shares a misinformed or harmful comment, you can share a different perspective. You can offer: a personal story about an LGBTQ+ person you know or love; a counterpoint grounded in compassion; or a quiet, courageous, “I don’t agree with that.”

Doing so does three things: It sows seeds for change, even if change doesn’t happen right away; it sends a clear message that intolerance won’t go unchallenged; it signals to others that hate isn’t the only voice in the room.

Change has always demanded courage, compassion, and commitment. The next chapter of inclusion is being written–in our workplaces, families, and churches. You don’t need to be an expert or have the perfect response. You just need to be present, willing to listen, and willing to speak. That’s where love lives. That’s where justice begins.