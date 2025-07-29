2025 Emerald Hill Golf Association Club Championship top finishers

Jarred Hippen, center, won the 6th Annual Emerald Hill Golf Association Club Championship, which was held on July 26-27, 2025. Jason Welker, left, was runner-up and Trevor Sisson, right, took third in the men's championship flight. (Photo contributed by Don Mekeel)

Local men’s golf

Emerald Hill Golf Association Club Championships: The sixth annual event was held this past Saturday and Sunday and featured 46 entrants. Taking first in the men’s championship flight was Jarred Hippen. Jason Welker was runner-up, and Trevor Sisson took third in the same flight.

Madelyn Pink, who golfed at Sterling and now plays at Aurora University, was the women’s club champion. Joanna Sharp was runner-up.

In the ‘A’ flight, Aaron Fitzgerald was club champion, Sterling Thornton was runner-up, and Nathan Wells was third.

In the ‘B’ flight, Jim McPherson was club champion, Russ Page was runner-up, and Lavender Williams was third.

In the ‘C’ flight, Jeff Melendres was club champion, Riley Swinehart was runner-up, and Albert Garcia was third.

In the senior flight, John Miller was club champion, Tim Morgan was runner-up, and Rod Anderson was third.

Sandi Ivey was the senior women’s club champion.

In the Dan Willman flight, Jim Reese was club champion, Dave Jakobs was runner-up, and Joe Wells was third. The flight is named after the late club champion who passed away three years ago.

Special award winners

Day 1

Men’s long drive on #18 – Kasey Paul

Women’s long drive on #18 – Bridget Schott

Longest Putt on #13 - Aaron Fitzgerald

Closest to the hole on #2 - Tom Melton

Day 2

Men’s long drive on #7 – Colt Adams

Women’s long drive on #7 – Meredith Adams

Longest putt on #9 - Maddie Pink

Closest to the hole on #11 - Payton Day