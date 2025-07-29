July 29, 2025
2025 Emerald Hill Golf Association Club Championship top finishers

By Drake Lansman
Jarred Hippen, center, won the 6th Annual Emerald Hill Golf Association Club Championship, which was held on July 26-27. Jason Welker, left, was runner-up and Trevor Sisson, right, took third in the men's championship flight.

Jarred Hippen, center, won the 6th Annual Emerald Hill Golf Association Club Championship, which was held on July 26-27, 2025. Jason Welker, left, was runner-up and Trevor Sisson, right, took third in the men's championship flight. (Photo contributed by Don Mekeel)

Local men’s golf

Emerald Hill Golf Association Club Championships: The sixth annual event was held this past Saturday and Sunday and featured 46 entrants. Taking first in the men’s championship flight was Jarred Hippen. Jason Welker was runner-up, and Trevor Sisson took third in the same flight.

Madelyn Pink, who golfed at Sterling and now plays at Aurora University, was the women’s club champion. Joanna Sharp was runner-up.

In the ‘A’ flight, Aaron Fitzgerald was club champion, Sterling Thornton was runner-up, and Nathan Wells was third.

In the ‘B’ flight, Jim McPherson was club champion, Russ Page was runner-up, and Lavender Williams was third.

In the ‘C’ flight, Jeff Melendres was club champion, Riley Swinehart was runner-up, and Albert Garcia was third.

In the senior flight, John Miller was club champion, Tim Morgan was runner-up, and Rod Anderson was third.

Sandi Ivey was the senior women’s club champion.

In the Dan Willman flight, Jim Reese was club champion, Dave Jakobs was runner-up, and Joe Wells was third. The flight is named after the late club champion who passed away three years ago.

Special award winners

Day 1

Men’s long drive on #18 – Kasey Paul

Women’s long drive on #18 – Bridget Schott

Longest Putt on #13 - Aaron Fitzgerald

Closest to the hole on #2 - Tom Melton

Day 2

Men’s long drive on #7 – Colt Adams

Women’s long drive on #7 – Meredith Adams

Longest putt on #9 - Maddie Pink

Closest to the hole on #11 - Payton Day

