Youth in Ag Foundation to serve ice cream at Carroll County Fair

Addelynn Rombout of Milledgeville soars over an obstacle Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in the Ninja Farmer course at the Carroll County Fair. This year's fair will be from Aug. 5-9 in Milledgeville. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Carroll County Youth In Ag Foundation will have an ice cream stand under the grandstands at the Carroll County Fair, Milledgeville.

The Foundation will offer soft-serve ice cream, flurries, sundaes and root beer floats from Aug. 5–9. Carry-out containers will available so fair-goers can enjoy the ice cream even after the fair.

All proceeds from the ice cream stand are used to provide scholarships for 4-H and FFA youths, 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, help with ag education projects and activities in Carroll County, and fund fairground improvements.

