6 Lee County nonprofits awarded Prairie Brome Solar community grants

Anne-Marie Williams of Prairie Brome Solar (left) presents a grant check to Cassie Halvorson, executive director of Open Sesame in Dixon. (Photo provided by Prairie Brome Solar)

Six nonprofit organizations across Lee County have been awarded a total of $10,000 to support their work serving local residents as part of Prairie Brome Solar’s Community Grant Program.

“This grant program is our way of giving back to the people and organizations who make Lee County such a strong and vibrant place to live,” said Anne-Marie Williams, director of community relations for Prairie Brome Solar. “These nonprofits are meeting real needs, and we’re honored to support their efforts.”

This quarter’s grant recipients are:

Prairie State Legal Services, Inc. – Funding will support the Moline office, helping provide free legal aid to Lee County residents facing urgent issues like eviction, domestic violence, and access to public benefits.

Paw Paw Boys and Girls Club – Grant funds will sustain the only before- and after-school care program for children ages 5-12 in the rural Paw Paw community.

Hope Cancer Wellness Center – Support will go toward wellness services for cancer patients, including yoga, massage, reiki, acupuncture and mindful listening to ease anxiety during treatment.

Dixon Stage Left – With recent funding cuts to the arts, this grant will help cover renovation costs and programming needs.

Dixon Habitat for Humanity – Funds will help purchase building materials for the organization’s 2025 home, which will be constructed in partnership with a local family.

Open Sesame – The grant will help provide nutritious snacks and milk for children in the summer program, while supporting local grocers through community food purchasing.

The Prairie Brome Solar Community Grant Program is designed to empower and uplift local nonprofits that play a pivotal role in enhancing the community’s well-being, according to a news release. Each quarter, the program selects deserving organizations and provides them with financial assistance to support their vital operations and initiatives.

Just one year after facing the risk of closure, Open Sesame Child Care Center celebrated its 50th anniversary in May 2025. Today, through the support of fundraising efforts and local partners, the center remains a vital resource, providing childcare for the families of 107 local workers.

“We are knee deep in renovations, and your contribution will help us tremendously in our time of need,” said Jimmy Ferraro, executive artistic director of Dixon Stage Left. “You are making a difference!”

Previous grant recipients have included Buddy Bags of Dixon, Dixon PADS Shelter, Teen Turf, The Next Picture Show, United Way of Lee County, and Reagan Mass Transit District.

Applications for the third-quarter Prairie Brome Solar Community Grant Program are now open. All nonprofit and charitable organizations serving Lee County residents are encouraged to apply for the next round of funding to further their missions and continue making a positive difference in the community.

Applicants can apply for $500 to $5,000 in funding, which can be used to fund a specific project or operating expenses for an existing operation. The application period closes Sept. 15, 2025. For more information about the Prairie Brome Solar Community Grant Program and how to apply, contact Anne-Marie Williams at annemarie.williams@geenexpower.com.

Prairie Brome Solar’s mission is to create a more sustainable future through utility-scale solar energy development.