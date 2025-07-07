Sterling man tied to bank robbery by receipt with his signature on front, money demand on back: Prosecutor

MORRISON – A Whiteside County prosecutor says a Sterling man charged with robbing a Morrison bank on Saturday was tied to the robbery after police received a restaurant receipt that bore his signature on the front and a written demand for the bank’s cash on the back.

Ryan D. Hicks, 37, of Sterling, was arrested Saturday after being found in Sterling with a lot of cash, a bike, computer equipment, multiple cellphones and liquor that he had just bought at the Sterling Walmart store, Whiteside County Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Simon said during Hicks’ court appearance Monday.

Hicks is charged with one count each of robbery, threatening the use of force, and theft by threat.

Ryan D. Hicks in March 2024 (Provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections)

Hicks is accused of producing a note at Community State Bank, 220 E. Main St., about 11 a.m. Saturday, demanding money and threatening to kill the teller if she did not provide it, Simon said during Monday’s hearing. Simon said Hicks made off with $2,000 before police arrived.

Simon said the note linked Hicks to the robbery as did a report of an abandoned cellphone found at the same restaurant that the receipt came from. A waitress reported to police that she found the abandoned cellphone, which Simon said belonged to Hicks. His image also was captured on bank surveillance video, Simon said.

Hicks was found later Saturday with cash on him and several items he had bought at Sterling’s Walmart store, including a new bicycle, multiple cellphones, earbuds, computer equipment that included a new laptop, and liquor, Hicks said.

Hicks denied being in Morrison, but police said they think he had been staying at a house in Morrison on Friday night and had been kicked out. Hicks told police he had been drinking moonshine overnight, still was drunk and wanted an attorney.

Simon sought to have Hicks remain jailed pretrial in light of the alleged threat and his previous criminal history, which includes convictions for theft, possessing a stolen credit card and writing bad checks.

Whiteside County Assistant Public Defender Jessica Deets, who represented Hicks in court Monday, said Hicks does not work because he is on disability, but volunteers by picking up branches and trash near the canal. She said substance abuse treatment, not jail, would be beneficial for Hicks.

After hearing arguments, Whiteside County Associate Judge Magen Mertes ordered that Hicks remain detained at the county jail, agreeing with Simon that Hicks’ criminal activity appears to be escalating.

At that same hearing, Simon detailed a methamphetamine charge filed against Hicks accusing him of possessing 1.6 grams of meth when Rock Falls police arrested him on a Lee County contempt warrant June 16 at the Walmart in Rock Falls.

Hicks will next appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 21 for a preliminary hearing. The robbery and theft charges are felonies that carry possible prison terms of 2-5 years upon conviction.