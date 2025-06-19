Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s Joan Padilla

The TALK-LINE interview for June 18 featured Hope Cancer Wellness Center Executive Director Joan Padilla.

Padilla discusses special activities on the calendar coming up including a dietary seminar presented on July 2, “Walking for Wellness” outings at Sinnissippi and Lowell Parks, creating a “Memory Bracelet” July 23 and a reminder of regular programs like “Facing The Challenge” along with yoga, massage and acupuncture clinics.

