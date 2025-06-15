Landscaping effort at Morrison’s Odell Public Library a success

Macen Mulderink and Ian Bush helped with the Morrison Garden Club landscaping project at the Odell Public Library on May 31. (Anakin Weston)

MORRISON – Members of the Morrison Garden Club provided weeding and mulch for a landscaping project at the Odell Public Library on May 31 with the help of six Sauk Valley Impact students.

For about the past 10 years, the garden club has been responsible for mulching the landscaping surrounding the library. Mulch is applied about every two years.

This year, mulch originally was meant to be laid out in April, but the planned date was rained out and rescheduled for May 31.

Most of the workers were members of the gardening club, Impact students, neighbors and volunteers sourced from Facebook.

The mulch was a “heavy 25 yards sourced from Ryan’s,” said Sharon Moore, club president. This year, the city paid for a third, the library paid for a third and Friends of the Library paid for a third of the mulch for the project, she said.

The SVCC Impact Program is offered through Sauk Valley Community College to “harness the collective power of Sauk Valley partners and communities to create an effective, supportive, sustainable path for students to pursue a college education and achieve career success through lifelong learning, public service and economic advancement.”