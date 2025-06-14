Sheriff: Peaceful protesting will always be respected and protected in Whiteside County

As sheriff of Whiteside County, I want to reaffirm a fundamental truth: Every individual has the right to peacefully assemble and make their voices heard. The right to protest is protected under the Constitution, and it is a vital part of our democratic society.

The role of the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is to uphold and protect that right – while also ensuring the safety of all participants, bystanders and the broader community.

We understand that emotions can run high during public demonstrations, and we respect the passion that drives people to stand up for their beliefs. Our deputies are trained to facilitate peaceful protest, not to interfere with it.

To that end, the Sheriff’s Office will:

Maintain a respectful and visible presence at protest events to promote safety and prevent unlawful behavior.

Work collaboratively with protest organizers when possible to ensure peaceful and organized demonstrations.

Respond appropriately to any threats to public safety, while prioritizing de-escalation and open communication.

Protect the rights and safety of all community members, including demonstrators, local residents and business owners.

I encourage all individuals who plan to participate in demonstrations to do so peacefully and lawfully. Violence, vandalism or threats to public safety will not be tolerated, but peaceful protest will always be respected and protected in Whiteside County.

Our mission is clear: to safeguard both freedom and safety – for everyone.

If you have questions or would like to speak with my office directly, please contact the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office at 815-772-4044 (Press 1 for Dispatch).

John F. Booker is the sheriff of Whiteside County.