De Immigrant marks 25 years as Fulton’s authentic Dutch windmill

Dale Green, a volunteer miller for de Immigrant windmill in Fulton, talks to a tour group during the 25th anniversary celebration Saturday, June 7, 2025. Tours of the windmill were one of the activities offered during the day. (Earleen Hinton)

FULTON — It was a special day Saturday, June 7, as de Immigrant windmill in Fulton marked its 25th anniversary.

The celebration included games, a bake off, tours and a rededication of the authentic Dutch windmill.

Dale Green was one of the dedicated volunteer millers who shared the history and the functionality of the windmill with visitors Saturday afternoon.

Volunteer millers operate the windmill to grind grain into flour and corn meal that is sold at the nearby Windmill Cultural Center.

The millers explain the process of the mill to thousands of visitors each year.

Green talked about the history of the windmill and how it arrived in Fulton.

In 1998, Fulton city officials proposed bringing in an authentic Dutch windmill in recognition of the city’s Dutch heritage. De Immigrant was built in the Netherlands as a replica of an existing 1855 windmill in Groningen, Netherlands.

Green said the windmill was taken apart and shipped to the U.S. in pieces. Dutch millwrights came to Fulton to reassemble the structure.

The windmill opened to the public in May 2000, poised above the Mississippi River on the Fulton levee.

In 2001, the millstones and canvas were added and the windmill became a working facility. Owned by the city of Fulton, the windmill is staffed by volunteer millers and other docents. Bob Newton serves as the chief miller.

The Windmill Cultural Center, located across the street from de Immigrant, opened in 2010. It provides visitors with a history of de Immigrant, along with other historical models of windmills, and has a gift shop.

The windmill officially was dedicated at Dutch Days in 2000. It was rededicated Saturday.

“I think we did pretty well today for the rededication,” Green said in between tours.

At the Windmill Cultural Center, Jane Luker manned the main desk while Kathy Bielema gave tours.

How to donate

Visit the city of Fulton‘s website for more information. The Volunteer Millers and the Friends of the Windmill each have endowment funds to continue showcasing Fulton’s Dutch heritage.

Volunteer Miller fund: https://qccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund.

Friends of the Windmill fund: https://qccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund.