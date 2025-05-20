Mini-food center constructed at Dixon library will provide food to residents in need

Oregon High School Ag Construction class members Cameron Folk (left) and Kaimana Barcai work on a mini-food center Friday, May 16, 2025, at Dixon Public Library. This center is one of several built in the Sauk Valley through a grant secured by the Ogle County Health Department. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — In a continuing effort to address needs of the area, the Ogle County Health Department sponsored the construction of another mini-food center Friday, May 16, at the Dixon Public Library.

Secured through the ACTion grant the department received in 2023, the centers are meant to “bring awareness to food insecurity in rural areas,” said Joyce Lewis, grant coordinator for the Ogle County Health Department.

Students in Oregon High School’s Ag Construction class spent the day building the center on-site at the Dixon library. Instructor Seth McMillan oversaw the project.

This center is unique as five others have been built in class and transported to various spots in Lee, Ogle, Carroll and Whiteside counties. Another center is being installed this week at the Creston Fire Department.

A mini-food center is an enclosed shed that houses dry goods and a refrigerator/freezer. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide food options for those in need. Ogle County will stock the center for 12 weeks before the United Way of Lee County takes over.

The Sauk Valley Food Bank also plays a vital role in supplying fresh produce to the centers. A special thanks goes out to Lena’s Social Club for providing lunch for the students who worked on the project, organizers said.