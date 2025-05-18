Lee, Whiteside, Ogle property transfers for May 4-10, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Climax Logistics LLC to Lora Milano, 505 Paddock Ave., Ashton, $75,000.

Dale Adams, Harold E Adams, Dale Adams, trustee, and Dorothy L Adams Residuary Trust to Nikolaus Pankhurst, 277 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $30,000.

Edward R Williams to Jose Ramirez and Graciela Ramirez, 106 N. Metcalf Ave., Amboy, $75,000.

Paul Leffelman to James A Butler an Nancy K. Butler, 339 N. Metcalf Ave., Amboy, $85,000.

Douglas F Lamb and Kathy S Lamb to Justin Steorts and Taylor Nicole Staton, 310 Flagg St., Paw Paw, $225,000.

Jason Foster and Dawn Foster to Cottage Hill Rentals LLC, 3097 Cottage Hill Road, Paw Paw, $0.

U.s. Bank N.a. to Amy Joan Mekeel, 522 Squires Ave., Dixon, $79,000.

Quit claim deeds

John C Fidler to John C Fidler and Britt M Fidler, 673 Inlet Road, Amboy, $0.

Bonnie Bury to Mark Anthony Crowley, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-454-019, $0.

Anthony Vargas and Joshua Vargas to Anthony Vargas, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-451-003, $0.

Anthony Vargas and Joshua Vargas to Joshua Vargas, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-451-004, $0.

Corey Pankhurst and Harold Adams to Dale Adams, 277 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $0.

Nikolaus Pankhurst and Harold Adams to Dale Adams, 277 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $0.

Diane Pankhurst and Harold Adams to Dale Adams, 277 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $0.

Russell Sergent to Fallon Marie Peterson, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-128-002, $0.

Carolyn C Chupp to Carolyn C Chupp and Nathan Haley, 306 Douglas Ave., Dixon, $0.

John A Kaecker to Melody Kaecker and Melody Meyers, 1765 Brooklyn Road, Ashton, $0.

Joyce Olsen to Rockford Health Physicians, 18-08-09-400-013, $0.

Joyce B Olsen to Rockford Health Physicians, 1504 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $0.

Jason Kidd to Jason Kidd and Nicole Faber, 221 N. First St., Compton, $10.

Kalani Hospitality LLC to Sauk Valley Bank & Trust Company, 441 Illinois Route 2, Dixon, $0.

Christy L Houle to Leon W Houle, 622 W. Cherry St., Compton, $0.

Dorothy J Bratko to Dorothy J Bratko and Johanna J Bratko, 402 John St., Steward, $0.

Paul A Oropeza to Paul A Oropeza and Catherine Oropeza, 982 Fisk Road, Compton, $0.

Deeds

Ralph M Contreras and Les Contreras to Anita Contreras and Les Contreras, 07-08-05-306-002, $0.

Trustees deeds

Terry Blue, trustee, and Carolyn M Wetzel Trust to Ronald L Wetzel, trustee, and Ronald L Wetzel, Revocable Family Trust No 1, 03-04-29-100-001, $825,000.

Deeds in trust

Adrian O Casas to Adrian O Casas, trustee, and Adrian O Casas Declaration Of Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-254-011, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Alice M Dravis to M5 Industries LLC and Central Series, 1805 11th Ave., Sterling, $105,560.

Jacob C Holschlag and Tiana N Holschlag to James O Daniel III and Hannah Daniel, 630 Genesee Ave., Morrison, $195,000.

James Daniel and Hanna Daniel to Autumn A. Day, 400 S. Genesee St., Morrison, $123,000.

Shawn M Smith and Samantha L Smith to Jose Manuel Zendejas Rocha, 811 E. 15th St., Sterling, $118,000.

Jacob Ogg to Dennis Tabieros, 900 McNeil Road, Rock Falls, $40,000.

Andrew Allison to Martin Arrezola Jr, 903 Elm Ave, Sterling, $149,900.

Real G Houle to Mercedes A Garcia, 1803 E. 2nd St., Sterling, $77,500.

Addison B Folkers to Lynne R Bertrand, 626 16th Ave., Sterling, $130,000.

Rosario Deleon to Katherine Hoh and John Hoh, 505 7th Ave., Rock Falls, $154,900.

Saul Rodriguez and Lisa Rodriguez to Kathy S Lamb and Douglas P Lamb, 811 E. Humphrey Ave., Rock Falls, $217,500.

Pervez Hai to Andrew R Thorpe, 1109 Main St., Erie, $40,000.

James C Lubbs to Tyler Dean Runkle and Karli Nikole Runkle, 209 W. Grove St., Coleta, $135,000.

John M Bellini, trustee, and Philip Bellini Trust, to Shirley Ann Landherr, 723 8th Ave., Rock Falls, $127,500.

Roger Schaeffer to Lorena Espinoza and Noe Espinoza, 17991 Anderson Road, Prophetstown, $24,000.

David A Gorzny and Angie J Gorzny to Austin D Scott and Maureen E Johnson, 507 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, $160,000.

Sergio M Arredondo to Karen Heredia, 4206 W. Lincolnway, Sterling, $0.

Sergio M Arredondo to Karen Heredia, 4210 W. Lincolnway, Sterling, $97,800.

Robert J Elfline, Alan J Elfline, Ross Elfline, Robert P Elfline, Ann K Davie and Gerladine S Elfline Estate to Grant Ames and Victoriah Ames, 508 N. Orange St., Morrison, $177,000.

Timothy Chervenka and Cynthia Chervenka to Andrew Zajicek, 1020 15th Ave., Fulton, $100,000.

Gail Rogers to Gail C Rogers Family Trust and Ruth I Rogers Family Trust, three parcels on Fulfs Road, Morrison, 04-31-200-002, 04-31-300-004 and 04-31-400-010, $0.

Brad Law to Sharon Law, one parcel on Archer Road, Albany: 13-19-200-003, $0.

Tresa Wilkinson to Brad Law, one parcel on Archer Road, Albany: 13-19-200-003, $63,250.

Brad Law to Tresa Wilinson, one parcel on Archer Road, Albany: 13-19-400-001, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Brick L Boss to Kathy Kelly, 1105 E. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $140,000.

Harold Harrison and Linda Harrison to Matthew Harrison, Christine Harrison, Harold Harrison and Linda Harrison, 1103 E. 13th St., Sterling, $0.

James A Ebersohl Jr., Brook L N Ebersohl and Brook Ln Ebersohl to Bje Future LLC, 716 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Thomas Jason Mcginn and Andrea Marie Mcginn to Thomas Jason Mcginn and Andrea Marie Mcginn, 25470 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Martin D Brubaker and Sarah E Spraetz Brubaker to Christopher L Green and Kathy Green, 901 9th Ave., Fulton, $10,000.

John A Lichner Jr to John A Lichner Jr Trust, 1418 Lancaster Drive, Rock Falls, $0.

Deed

Dawn Hooper estate to Kyle Hooper and Paula Schueler, 1206 5th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Ellen E Peterson to David R Peterson Trust and Edith A Peterson Trust, one parcel in Sterling Township: 11-21-153-003, $169,000.

Trustees deeds

Sharon E Douthit Trust, Michael E Cottle, trustee, Susan L Obrien, trustee, and Susan E Strong Trust to Keegan Oltmans and Hanneh Oltmans, 1905 Ave. J, Sterling, $0.

Joe L Mickley, trustee, Jacqueline M Mickley Trust to Farmers National Bank, custodian, Mickley Jakob Ira and Jakob Mickley Ira, two parcels on Bishop Road, Prophetstown, $850,000.

Willa M Ware Mitchell Family Trust to Colton A Layne, 612 14th Ave., Fulton, $103,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Caroline J Davis to Mary Rollyson and David Rollyson, 8307 N. Pheasant Trail. Stillman Valley, $510,000.

Robert E Tomman, deceased by heirs, to Hailey R Wiggins, 501 E. Oregon St., Polo, $65,000.

Blake A Benesh to Jacob Allan Burton and Natalie Burton, two parcels in Rockvale Township: 09-27-300-002 and 09-28-400-004, $392,000.

Waddell Group LLC to Haywell LLC Residential Rentals, two parcels in Dement Township: 25-18-377-002 and 25-18-377-003, $200,000.

Matthew R Strange and Scott G Anderson to Edward Drager, 745 Golden Prairie Drive, Davis Junction, $300,000.

Dlmj Investments LLC to Anthony Peterson and Michelle Peterson, 414 E. 3rd St., Leaf River, $185,000.

Peter J Malaker and Matthew C Malaker to Daniel T Carmichael, 550 Flagg Road, Rochelle, $250,000.

Richard L Mccanse to Mprt Properties LLC, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-02-178-003, $10,000.

Roger G Williams, deceased by heirs, to David Rivera and Elizabeth R Nava, no parcel information available: 04-09-400-010, $192,500.

Danielle Horst to Brad Johnson, 107 S. 5th Ave., Forreston, $155,000.

Mccanse Lawrence Partners LLC and Mccanse/lawrence Partners LLC, to Timothy J O’rourke and Penny A O’rourke, 408 Lillemor Lane, Oregon, $30,000.

Kenneth A Bernardin to Brian Andronic and Yessenia Andronic, 15675 E. Bethel Road, Rochelle, $350,000.

Derek Horner to Norman Reinford and Phyllis Reinford, 1043 N. Illinois Route 251, Kings, $55,000.

Evie C Sandlin to Teresa Kuehl, 1133 N. 7th St., Unit 503, Rochelle, $82,500.

Quit claim deeds

Cal Group Inc to Polo Life Line Food And Self Help Project, 113 N. Green Ave., Polo, $0.

Kim I Mcclure to Kim I Mcclure and Craig M Mcclure, 500 W. Vernon St., Dixon, $0.

John E Oltmanns to John E Oltmanns and Bonnie M Oltmanns, 245 S. IL Rte 26, Polo, $0.

Og Sunshine Capital Investments LLC to Robert Caron, 101 N. Hickory Lane, Dixon, $110,000.

Vase LLC to Coolangatta Nw Management LLC, no parcel information: 16-03-105-001, $0.

Edmund L Roberts and Margaret A Roberts to Edmund L Roberts, trustee, Edmund L Roberts Tr, Margaret A Roberts, trustee, and Margaret A Roberts Tr, 309 Northknoll Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Stanley R Miller, deceased by heirs, to Sheila A Miller, 1955 N. Meridian Road, Chana, $0.

Darlene A Hollaway to R Wayne King and Deann King, 103 N. Barry Ave., Byron, $0.

Trustees deeds

Chicago Title Land Trust Company, trustee, Land Trust Company, trustee, Chicago Title Land Trust Company Tr134, and Land Trust Company Tr1347 to Alex Joseph Cox, Nicole Marie Cox, Jeff K Cox, trustee, Jeffrey K Cox, trustee, Lori L Cox, trustee, and Jl Tr1, three parcels in Whiterock Township: 18-03-300-003, 18-10-100-001, 18-10-100-003, $3,000,000.

Phillip L Johnson, trustee, and Phillip L Johnson Lv Tr to Elizabeth A Lawson, no parcel information available: 14-12-400-001, $6,000.

Midland States Bank, trustee, and Ronald F Peterson Tr2005 to Fiefdom Farms LLC, one parcel in Grand Detour Township: 22-06-100-011, $150,000.

Deeds in trust

Mark D Gale and Debra J Gale to Mark D Gale, trustee, Debra J Gale, trustee, and Mdda Tr425, 3196 N. Blackhawk Road, Byron, and one parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-24-351-005, $0.

Pmv Real Estate Holdings LLC to Thomas H Champley, trustee, Janet Lou Champley, trustee, and J & T Family Tr418, 170 Parkview Drive, Oregon, $0.

Jeremy H Sachs and Erica A Sachs to Jeremy H Sachs, trustee, Erica A Sachs, trustee, and Sachs Revocable Family Tr1, 3864 S. Center Road, Rochelle, $0.

Walter W Paul to Walter W Paul, trustee, and Walter W Paul General Tr, 11304 W IL Rte 72, Forreston, $0.

Scott P Miller and Mary F Miller to Mary F Miller, trustee, Mary F Miller Tr, and Scott P Miller, trustee, 9493 E. Scott Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office