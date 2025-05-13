Rock Falls Tourism announces upcoming summer and fall events

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls Tourism recently announced its upcoming events schedule for the summer and fall.
The upcoming events include:
- Bellson Music Fest: June 7 at RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second St. The annual music festival will honor jazz drummer Louie Bellson. The fest features live music performed by the Yorkville Big Band, Avey Grouws Band, Josh Duffee and the Blackhawk Broadcasters, and Rare Element. A drum clinic will be led by Gregg Potter.
- Sick The Magazine Block Party – Downtown Rock Falls: July 19 in downtown Rock Falls. Participants will be able to view over 300 drive and drag street cars from across the country. Live music also will be performed by The Solution Band.
- Eats ‘N’ Beats @ The District - Independence Day Celebration: July 3 at RB&W District Park. Attendees can celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with live music and food vendors. Fireworks will be displayed by the Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees.
- Eats ‘N’ Beats @ the District: July 12 at RB&W District Park. Participants will be able to listen to 1980s hair metal music performed by the Big Hair Mafia Band. Food vendors also will be available.
- Art in the Park Sculpture Walk and Outdoor Art Gallery: Aug. 23 at RB&W District Park. Attendees can view eight sculptures in an outdoor gallery. Food vendors will be available. Music is being performed by Pat Jones, James Perron, and Jay Vonn.
- Taco Throwdown Festival: Sept. 26 at RB&W District Park. The festival includes a taco eating contest and a best taco competition between food vendors. Music will be performed by DJ Cabralio. Live wrestling also will be performed by ZOWA.
- Lumberjack Show at Selmi’s: Oct. 4 at Selmi’s Greenhouse and Family Farm, 1206 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls. The show features live lumberjack demonstrations including axe throwing, speed climbing and log rolling. Attendees also will be able to view woodcarving demonstrations and the farm’s various attractions.
- Spooktacular Halloween Lighted Golf Cart and UTV Parade: Oct. 18 in downtown Rock Falls. Attendees will be able to decorate a golf car or UTV to participate in a lighted parade. The parade will travel down West Second Street.
For information, visit visitrockfalls.com or the Rock Falls Tourism’s Facebook page.