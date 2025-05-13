Man killed when motorcycle, semi collide near Thomson

THOMSON — A Tennessee man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a semi-tractor trailer Monday, May 12, in Carroll County.

Richard A. Ryan, 76, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, died after losing control of his motorcycle shortly before 2 p.m. on Illinois Route 84 south of Two Mile Road, north of Thomson, according to a news release.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the initial investigation indicates Ryan’s southbound motorcycle crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a northbound semi tractor driven by David W. Jensen, 28, of River Falls, Wisconsin.

Ryan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Jensen was transported by Thomson Ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton, lowa, for treatment of minor injuries.

The Savanna Police Department, Thomson Fire and Ambulance, Illinois Conservation Police, Carroll County Coroner’s Office, Bielema Towing and Downtown Auto Clinic assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office,