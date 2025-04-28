Man caught trucking $2.5 million in cocaine through Whiteside County sentenced to 11 years in federal prison

ROCKFORD — A California truck driver was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison Monday, April 28, for trafficking $2.5 million worth of cocaine through Whiteside County two years ago.

Ronald Coleman, 45, of Barstow, California, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. He admitted in a plea agreement that in April 2023, he was the driver of a semitrailer traveling on Interstate 88 through Whiteside County. Inside his semitrailer, he knowingly and intentionally possessed with the intent to distribute over 91 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of $2.5 million, according to a news release.

Coleman, who was arrested during an inspection, was transporting the cocaine to a warehouse in Chicago, where he was to exchange the cocaine for cash and transport the cash back to California, according to the release.

Inside his semitrailer, Coleman also possessed a firearm to protect himself, the cocaine and the cash during the transport. Coleman expected to be paid for transporting the cocaine from California to Chicago.

U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston imposed the sentence during a hearing in federal court in Rockford. The Illinois State Police provided critical assistance in the investigation, according to the release.