How do school districts in Lee, Ogle, Whiteside counties measure up in vaccine coverage? Here are the numbers

A dose of the measles-mumps-rubella, or MMR, vaccine. (AP photo)

DIXON — The Illinois Department of Public Health has launched an updated version of its Illinois School Vaccination Coverage Dashboard, now featuring data from the 2024-2025 school year.

The IDPH’s interactive tool provides insights into vaccination trends at the state, county and school district levels, using publicly available data collected by the Illinois State Board of Education.

Here is a snapshot of vaccination coverage for students in Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties.

Lee

Chickenpox/Varicella: 96.6% coverage with 16 out of 16 schools reporting.

DTP/DTa/TD: 96.9% coverage with 16 out of 16 schools reporting.

Hepatitis B: 97.1% coverage with 16 out of 16 schools reporting.

Hib: 88.8% coverage with 4 out of 16 schools reporting.

Measles: 96.7% coverage with 16 out of 16 schools reporting.

Meningococcal: 94.5% coverage with 11 out of 16 schools reporting.

Mumps: 96.7% coverage with 16 out of 16 schools reporting.

Pneumococcal: 88.8% coverage with 4 out of 16 schools reporting.

Polio: 96.7% coverage with 16 out of 16 schools reporting.

Rubella: 96.7% coverage with 16 out of 16 schools reporting.

TDAP: 94.6% coverage with 11 out of 16 schools reporting.

Ogle

Chickenpox/Varicella: 95% coverage with 26 out of 26 schools reporting.

DTP/DTa/TD: 95.5% coverage with 26 out of 26 schools reporting.

Hepatitis B: 95.8% coverage with 24 out of 26 schools reporting.

Hib: 91.5% coverage with 8 out of 26 schools reporting.

Measles: 95.2% coverage with 26 out of 26 schools reporting.

Meningococcal: 93.3% coverage with 17 out of 26 schools reporting.

Mumps: 95.2% coverage with 26 out of 26 schools reporting.

Pneumococcal: 90.8% coverage with 8 out of 26 schools reporting.

Polio: 95.5% coverage with 26 out of 26 schools reporting.

Rubella: 95.2% coverage with 26 out of 26 schools reporting.

TDAP: 93.6% coverage with 17 out of 26 schools reporting.

Whiteside