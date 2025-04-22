Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Katie Baker on the upcoming Ag Expo

File photo: Taden Roach, 9, of Ashton, holds his goat "Chocolate Chip" as he shows her in the "lee County Born & Bred Division" at the Lee County 4-H Fair on Thursday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The TALK-LINE interview for April 21 featured Lee County Extension 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator Katie Baker discussing the upcoming “Ag Expo” for fifth grade students to attend on Friday, April 25, at the Lee County Fairgrounds.

Also discussed: The deadline to become a Lee County 4-H Ambassador is Thursday April 24, a 4-H Volunteer meeting on May 8, and important dates to note leading up to the Lee County Fair and 4-H show in July.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.