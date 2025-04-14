Beyond Trim: Pick up some asparagus and enjoy

STERLING — When I was a kid, I would go out into the country with my grandmother and forage for asparagus along the roadsides. She knew all the best places to pick it in the wild. These days I buy asparagus at the grocery store or the farmer’s market but it’s one of my favorite vegetables to enjoy in springtime.

Asparagus is a good choice for us nutritionally. It’s low in calories and contains fiber, potassium, and vitamin C. It even contains some protein. Like most green vegetables it is high in vitamin A and vitamin K.

Here’s an interesting fact about asparagus. Most of us are aware that eating asparagus can add a distinctive aroma to some people’s urine. That is genetics coming into play and there are four ways your genes can factor:

Some people eat asparagus, and it creates an odor.

Some people eat asparagus, and it does not create an odor.

Some people can smell the odor that is created in theirs and others urine.

Some people cannot smell the odor regardless.

Isn’t science cool?

My grandmother would steam or boil asparagus spears and serve them with lots of butter. I enjoy plain steamed asparagus (without the butter), but I think my favorite preparation method is roasting it in the oven. Here’s an easy recipe you can try:

Roasted asparagus

1 bunch asparagus – washed, dried, and trimmed to remove the woody end of the stem

1 Tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spread asparagus on a large cookie sheet in a single layer. Brush with olive oil, season with salt and pepper to taste, and roast for 10-12 minutes. Serve immediately.

Variations: Before roasting sprinkle on some grated parmesan cheese, or drizzle with balsamic vinegar after roasting. You can also add flavor with herbs, garlic, etc.

Alternate preparation: You can use the same recipe and throw the asparagus spears on the grill. Grill for 4-5 minutes on each side.

The next time you are shopping pick up a bunch of this highly nutritious seasonal treat and bring it home for dinner. And since we are talking about picking up asparagus, did you know that it is perfectly acceptable to pick up asparagus spears and eat them with your fingers? (But don’t lick the butter off your fingers. That would be bad manners.)

• Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.