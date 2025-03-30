Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Rock Falls’ Adan Oquendo

(From left) Hall's Joseph Bacidore, Rock Falls's Adan Oquendo, Hall's Caleb Bickett, Princeton's Evan Driscoll and Casey Etheridge compete in the 100 meter dash during the Ferris Invitational in 2024 at Princeton High School. (Scott Anderson)

Name: Adan Oquendo

School: Rock Falls

Sport: Track & field

Year: Junior

Why he was selected: At the Rock Falls indoor meet on March 17, he won the 60-meter dash, took second in the 200 meters and was runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet and two inches.

Four days later at the Newman Invitational, he won the 60 meters again with a personal best 7.17 seconds and won the 200 in 23.65.

Oquendo is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

What do you like about track?

Oquendo: I like how track pushes me both physically and mentally. It’s a test of how far I can push myself to be faster meet after meet.

What made you get into it?

Oquendo: When I was younger my dad took me to a track meet he was participating in. At the time I was only 7 or 8 but I wanted to be as fast he was one day and track has been a part of my life ever since.

Have you learned anything to from it?

Oquendo: I’m generally a humble person. I participate in wrestling too, and track and wrestling really don’t allow you to get in your head. There’s always someone out there faster or stronger than you. Humility is my No. 1 thing I have learned from both sports.

Rock Falls’ Adan Oquendo (left) prepares to battle Rockridge’s Clayton Blumenstein at 126 pounds at the 1A Oregon Sectional in Feb., 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Any specific strengths you feel you have?

Oquendo: Speed and explosiveness.

Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year?

Oquendo: Blocks are my main focus right now. Really trying to figure out the perfect set up and technique on how to come out of the blocks.

What things do you attribute your success to?

Oquendo: Hard work, coaches and most importantly my dad.

You have picked up some wins so far. What can you say about the start of the season and starting off well.

Oquendo: I’m starting this season ahead of where I was last year and I contribute that to staying in shape athletically. I just came out of wrestling season. While the sports don’t go hand in hand I was still able to stay in good shape.

What do you like about this year’s team? What stands out?

Oquendo: The team encourages each other inside and outside of practice. A perfect example of this is the support the team has for Dylan Wescott. We all signed a poster for him and we wore a green ribbon at our last track meet and kept him in our thoughts while we competed that day.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Oquendo: I am involved in wrestling as well.

Do you have plans for after high school yet?

Oquendo: I want to go to college and become a physical therapist. I expect to be in college for about 6 years or so and hope to secure scholarships in either track or wrestling. I’m also part of the SVCC Impact Program so I have a plan for college regardless of how my future plays out.