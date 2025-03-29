Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for March 10-23, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Kurt L. Male to Richard Paul Ragan, one parcel in Willow Creek Township: 21-12-01-432-001, $145,000.

James E. Schmall and Melinda S. Schmall to Charles D. Alton and Lauralynn Alton, 1409 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $165,500.

Scott Malinowski and Dale Fink to Gregory Quaco and Regina Quaco, 924 Marvid Ave., Dixon, $222,500.

Tammy T. Tosi to Connor M. Lefferty, 320 Ferris, Dixon, $140,000.

Michael W. Sabel and Diane Sabel to Kieron J. Thompson, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-302-034, $30,000.

Land Investments LLC, Adams Farm Investments LLC and Chad Eichen to Jerry Bollin, trustee, Jerry Bollin Trust, Kendall Bollin and Kristy Bollin, one parcel in East Grove Township: 08-20-12-100-001, $1,224,000.

Steven Mello and Jennifer Mello to Jennifer Miller, 2147 Lowell Park Road, Dixon, $320,500.

Michael Eugene Shoemaker and Sandra K. Shoemaker to Leslie L. Wolfe and Cheri L. Wolfe, 1293 Hickory St., Dixon, $1,000.

Benjamin Nagy and Jaselyn Nagy to Jeff Altergott and Julie Altergott, 522 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $131,000.

Adalberto Rosales and Maria Susana Camarena Leon De Rosales to Mitchael R. Dunphy, Katie J. Dunphy and Katie Jo Dunphy, 510 N. Jones Ave., Amboy, $280,000.

John Dziedzic to City of Dixon, 502 W. Seventh St., Dixon, $0.

Melissa J. Bally, Adam R. Bally and Sandra C. Bally to Christina N. Johnson, 748 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $87,000.

Allen Powalish to Patricia L. Kappel, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-378-005, $12,000.

Eloy Monarrez and Loraine Carrillo to Ashli E. Rhynes and Robert F. Rhynes, one parcel in May Township: 13-21-01-304-006, $29,000.

Katherine Marie Saksa to Justin M. Didier, 312 S. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $110,000.

Douglas E. Lee and Ann C. Lee to Dawn Powell, 417 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $340,000.

Tracy L. Daniels to Marcelo Vargas and Kathleen M. Vargas, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-277-017, $18,000.

James Muetze to Michael M. McNinch, one parcel in Lee Center Township: 11-16-18-100-007, $534,195.

Kyle Mahaffey to Jackson Terminal Services LLC, two parcels in Ashton Township: 03-04-27-337-002 and 03-04-27-337-006, $200,000.

Susan M. Jasper, Susan Mae Jasper and John P. Lehman, Agent, to Adam Gittleson and Rosemary Gittleson, one parcel in Nachusa Township: 14-09-06-401-005, $298,000.

Quit claim deeds

Owen Male to Kurt L. Male, one parcel in Willow Creek Township: 21-12-01-432-001, $0.

Mary J. Macmillan to Mary J. Macmillan, trustee, and Mary J. Macmillan Revocable Trust, 712 Monroe Ave., Dixon, $0.

Leroy W. Cruse and Lynette L. Cruse to Lynette L. Cruse; one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-328-044, $0.

Richard E. Fluck to Taylor E. Helfrich and Tammi L. Sherman, 524 Karen Court, Dixon, $0.

Tim L. Harper, Laura M. Harper and Amy K. Harper to Laura M. Harper and Amy K. Harper, 2289 Herman Road, Ashton, $0.

Joseph M. Bump to Joseph M. Bump and Shelli J. Bump, 2101 Richardson Road, Amboy, $0.

Steven Zapf, Albert W. Butler and Mary E. Zapf to Steven Zapf, four parcels in Sublette Township: 19-22-11-200-001, 19-22-17-200-004, 19-22-20-100-003 and 19-22-20-300-001, $0.

Trustees deeds

Kim L. Maybee, trustee, and Kim L. Maybee Farm Trust to Leanne Dickinson, 1013 County Line Road, Paw Paw, $0.

Judith Coglianese, trustee, and Mary L. Fritts-Lau Living Trust to Joshua Tyler Lau, trustee, and Joshua Tyler Lau Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-128-056, $0.

Richard Raymond Carlson, trustee, and Robert R. Carlson Trust No 101 to Hakwell Farms LLC, one parcel in Willow Creek Township: 21-12-05-100-009, $0.

Deed

Cynthia S. Coppolino to Lisa Hellyer, 414 S. Lincoln Ave., Dixon, $0.

Deeds in trust

David J. Valadez to David J. Valadez, trustee, and Joseph David Valadez, trustee, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, 13-21-12-328-089, $0.

David D. Dodd, trustee; David D. Dodd Trust; Brenda S. Dodd, trustee; and Brenda S. Dodd Trust; to Caitlin F. Parker, co-trustee; Silas W. Parker, co-trustee; Caitlin Parker Trust and Silas Parker Trust, one parcel in Sublette Township: 19-22-10-100-002, $490,000.

Allen E. Hicks and Christa L. Hicks to Allen E. Hicks, trustee, Christa L. Hicks, trustee, and Hicks Family Trust, 342 N. Canal Drive, Dixon, and 207 S. Butler St., Nelson, $0.

David M. Leffelman and Kimberly A. Leffelman to David M. Leffleman, trustee, David M. Leffelman Revocable Trust, Kimberly A. Leffelman, trustee, and Kimberly A. Leffelman Revocable Trust, 604 W. Gardner St., Sublette, $0.

Donna R. Ganz-Bauer to Donna R. Ganz-Bauer, trustee, and Donna R. Ganz-Bauer Trust, one parcel in Brooklyn Township: 05-17-27-300-001, $0.

William N. Girard, William Girard, Kelly A. Girard and Kelly Girard to William N. Girard, trustee, Kelly A. Girard, trustee, Wiii Gerard Trust and Will Gerard Trust, three parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 03-21-12-452-021, 13-21-12-452-020 and 13-21-12-452-022, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Mark L. Henson to Lan T. Ho, 1507 7th Ave., Rock Falls, $60,000.

Jordan D. Garrison and Kimberly V. Teats Garrison to Uprooted Properties LLC, 613 12th St., Erie, $140,000.

Edwardo Castillo to Jacob Vaughn and Amanda Vaughn, 1801 E. 3rd St., Sterling, $142,000.

Denise M. Meeks to M5 Industries LLC and Central Series, 9891 Buell Road, Rock Falls, $158,845.

Nikaela Rivera to Andrew Stroup, 1006 W. 7th St., Sterling, $112,000.

Toni White, Christine White and Roger N. Julius Estate to James Edward Crump, 2109 Chestnut Ave., Sterling, $76,000.

Ronald Krippner to Nathen Todd, 805 W. 13th St., Sterling, $140,000.

John H. Mueller Sr. to Gbi Properties LLC and Gbi Commercial Properties LLC, 1430 10th Ave., Fulton, $55,000.

Carolyn J. Griffin to Charles David Paris, 903 Oak Ave., Sterling, $79,914.

Marcia L. Ennis to Larry G. McCormick Trust and Mary R. McCormick Trust, seven parcels on Moline Road, Erie, $1,173,000.

Shawn Rosengren and Amy V. Rosengren to Brian T. Jones, $132,000.

Patricia J. Sanders to Madalyn Joyce Meiborg, 2205 15th Ave., Sterling, $117,000.

Merrial J. Allison to Margaret A. Graham and William J. Graham, 609 Orange St., Morrison, $190,000.

B. Jill Schafer to Peter Talley, 1301 7th Ave., Sterling, $147,000.

Redeed LLC to Eugene Weigant, 406 Ash Ave., Morrison, $45,000.

Gary Hinrichs, Diane L. Yoeckel and Marcia K. Rucker to Shawn Rosengren, 611 E. 7th St., Rock Falls, $155,000.

Matthew J. Schueler and Beth L. Schueler to Schueler Joint Trust, Matthew J. Schueler, trustee, and Beth L. Schueler, trustee, 1301 Verio Court, Rock Falls, $0.

Thompson Family Holdings LLC to Atcrh Sterling LLC, 23940 Moline Road, Sterling, $0.

Reginald H. Wolterbeek and Jodi Lynn McCaw to Jodi L. McCaw Trust and Reginald H. Wolterbeek Trust, 13470 Spring Hills Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Denverd R. Hutton Estate, Denverd K. Hutton, Donna Celaya, Carla Register and Mona Hutton Briggs to Denverd K. Hutton, 304 W. Fourth St., Tampico, $0.

Michael Downs and Catherine Downs to Clint Fernandez, one parcel on Sunset Lane, Prophetstown, $15,000.

Kevin King, Craig King and Jeffrey D. King to Gavin Arnold, 13845 Lincoln Road, $166,000.

Daniel Jeffrey Adams to Megan K. Norris and John S. Gerstel, 47 Meadow Lane, Prophetstown, $143,600.

Kimberly Cavazos, now known as Kimberly Celestino, to Heidi L. Lensing and Christopher L. Lensing, 1005 Sunset Drive, Rock Falls, $174,900.

Michael A. Melton and Melissa L. Melton to Aaron D. Hall and Abbagail M. McClain, 305 W. Wall St., Morrison, $95,000.

Jane Properties LLC to Victor Kimberlin, 820 16th Place, Fulton, $240,000.

Quit claim deeds

Stephen Julius and Toni White, 2109 Chestnut Ave., Sterling, $0.

John H. Mueller Sr., trustee, G. Wylie Pillers III, trustee, and Helen B. Mueller Trust to John H. Mueller Sr., 1430 10th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Gilbert J. Mueller Trust, John H. Mueller Sr., trustee, and G. Wylie Pillers III, trustee, to John H. Mueller Sr., 1430 10th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Shauna R. Hubbard to Phillip E. Hubbard, 2210 Maddens Drive, Sterling, $0.

Sherrilyn K. Sandrock to Sherrilyn K. Sandrock and Abigail L. Sandrock, 25635 Indian Ridge Road, Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Rock River Housing Trust and Susan J. Spratt, trustee, to Frank A. Spooner and Jennifer R. Spooner, 1306 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $190,000.

John H. Mueller Sr., trustee, G. Wylie Pillers III, trustee, and Gilbert J. Mueller Trust to Gbi Properties LLC and Gbi Commercial Properties LLC, 1430 10th Ave., Fulton, $55,000.

Chicago Title Land Trust and Trust No 2197 to Tyrone Johnson, 1407 16th Ave., Sterling, $30,000.

Austin Joseph Kelly, trustee, and Muriel Nerad Trust to Matthew S. Henrekin, trustee, and Melissa J. Henrekin, trustee, and Henrekin Family Trust, two parcels on Ridge Road, Tampico, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Creston Development Corporation to Adam Helgeson and Regan Helgeson, 101 N. Main St., Creston, $132,000.

Tammy L. Mellor to Martha Petrie, 521 S. 3rd St., Rochelle, $192,000.

Carol Davidson to Trevor P. Stanhope and Sara Muhammed Hassan, 6347 S. Woodlawn Road, Creston, $60,000.

Ann M. Wilhelm to Trevor D. Owen, 711 S. 7th St., Oregon, $162,000.

Joseph Burke to Harrison Unlimited LLC, 301 S. 10th St., Rochelle, and 303 S. 10th St., Rochelle, $138,500.

Anne Marie D. Eggleston and Anne Marie D. Green to Soe Rah, three parcels in Dement Township: 25-23-254-012, 25-23-254-014 and 25-23-254-017, $143,000.

Steven L. Beck to Dean A. Neisendorf and Jeanette M. Neisendorf, 6284 S. Lost Nation Road, Oregon, $15,000.

Boss Roofing-Siding Experts Inc. to Giuseppe Alfano, 810 S. 7th St., Oregon, $97,000.

Ronald Stocking, Joyce Stocking and Jacqueline R. O’Rorke to Jeffery D. O’Rorke, one parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-28-300-010, $50,000.

Scott W. Rozanas and Jody L. Rozanas to Rick A. Reubin and Denell N. Reubin, 10652 W. Birdie Court, Dixon, $350,000.

Joseph Camaioni to Jonathon Stewart, one parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-23-400-018, $52,500.

Laura E. Broome, Laura Broome Sawlsville and David Sawlsville to Maximillian M. Basler and Emily L. Basler, 1309 Crest Lane, Rochelle, $243,900.

Quit claim deeds

Linda J. Ludwig to David G. Ludwig and Linda J. Ludwig, 4250 E. Flagg Rd, Ashton, $0.

William J. Newkirk and Susan J. Newkirk to Susan J. Newkirk, trustee, and Susan J. Newkirk Tr, 2633 N. Lynnville Court, Lindenwood, $0.

Laurel J. Smith to Laurel J. Smith, trustee, and Laurel J. Smith Tr, 713 N. 8th St., Rochelle, $0.

Darlene Stuedemann and Darlene Erhardt to David C. Erhardt and Dawn M. Erhardt, 3536 N. River Rd, Oregon, $0.

Davidson Of Creston LLC to John Davidson, 11017 Illinois Route 38, Rochelle, $0.

Davidson Of Creston LLC to Carol Davidson, two parcels in Dement Township: 25-24-100-008 and 25-24-100-009, $0.

Bertha L. Kennay and Bertha L. Kennay Life Estate to Ronald J. Kennay, trustee, Donald L. Kennay, trustee, and Donald D. Kennay Tr101, 7421 S. Chana Rd, Ashton, $0.

Trustees deeds

Old Natonal Bank Trustee, Old National Wealth Management Trustee and Patricia D. Best Tr to Best Building Of Rochelle LLC, 1201 S. 7th St., Rochelle, and one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-36-100-016, $0.

Old National Bank Trustee, Old National Wealth Management Trustee and Patricia Best Tr to Nancy K. Russell Trustee and Nancy K. Russell Tr1, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-12-176-009, $0.

John I. Turner, trustee, Heidi S. Turner, trustee, Donald R. Turner, trustee, Charles P. Turner, trustee, Charles P. Turner Tr, John I. Turner Lv Tr, Heidi S. Turner Lv Tr and Donald R. Turner Rev Lv Tr to Turner Brothers Farms LLC, 13298 E. Illinois Route 72, Davis Junction, and one parcel in Scott Township: 11-23-200-010, $0.

Ronald J. Kennay, trustee, Donald L. Kennay, trustee, and Donald D. Kennay Tr101 to Mike Pfeiffer and Joan D. Pfeiffer, 7421 S. Chana Road, Ashton, $1,534,500.

Terry L. Travis, trustee, Harry A. Travis Irrev Standby Tr0830013 and Martha R. Travis Irrev Standby Tr0830014 to Melissa Yocum and Dan Luepkes, 2166 E. Honey Creek Rd, Oregon, $170,000.

Judith K. Hintzsche, trustee, and Hintzche Family Trh1091 to Jeremy M. Good and Lisa A. Good, 12-01-300-001, 25-03-300-002, 25-03-300-004 and 25-09-200-003, $243,000.

Deeds in trust

William John Cox to William John Cox, trustee, and William John Cox Rev Tr325, 4963 E. Lawnside Drive, Byron, $0.

Kevin D. Brehm and Charity Brehm to Kevin D. Brehm, trustee, Charity Brehm, trustee, and Kevin and Charity Brehm Lv Tr101, 2739 N. Deer Path Circle, Oregon, $0.

Michael J. Groom and Audery I. Groom to Michael J. Groom, trustee, Audrey I. Groom, trustee, and Groom Family Tr225, 10636 N. Leaf River Rd, Leaf River; and two parcels in Leaf River: 03-13-100-009 and 03-14-300-008, $0.

Executor’s deed

James A. Proper Sr., Deceased By Executor, and Estate of James A. Proper Sr. to Jeffrey Byrd and Ruby Byrd, 309 Wild Rice Lane, Dixon, and 307 N Wild Rice Lane, Dixon, $218,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office