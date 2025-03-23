Passover: A time for freedom and redemption

Spring has arrived, and one of the most significant biblical feasts – Passover – is not far behind. This year, Passover begins April 12, and it is more than just a historical event. It is a call to freedom, a reminder of redemption and an invitation to new life in Christ.

When we think about Passover, our minds often go to the story of Moses leading the Israelites out of Egypt. But before their deliverance, something heartbreaking happened. Exodus 6:9 tells us that when Moses came to tell the people that God had heard their cries and was going to set them free, they could not listen.

“Moses spoke thus to the sons of Israel, but they did not listen to Moses because of their despondency and because of their cruel bondage.” Their burdens were so heavy, their spirits so broken, that they could not receive the word of God.

How many of us feel the same way today? Overwhelmed by life; weighed down by suffering; struggling under the weight of anxiety, loss or sin? Many people are crying out for freedom, for relief, for something to change. And yet, when God speaks – when he calls, when he offers the way out –many are unable to hear or respond. The burdens seem too great, the oppression of the world too strong. Just as in the days of Moses, hearts are weary and hope feels distant.

But here is the good news: God sent Moses to lead his people out of bondage, and that was just a foreshadow of what he would later do through Jesus Christ. Jesus is our Passover lamb. He came to set us free – not from physical slavery, but from the slavery of sin and death. Just as the blood of the lamb in Egypt protected the Israelites and led to their deliverance, so the blood of Jesus, shed at Passover, brings salvation to all who believe.

Passover is not just about the past; it is about the present and the future. It is about the freedom Christ offers today. He died for us on Passover and rose from the grave on First Fruits, defeating sin and death so that we could have new life in him.

The Feasts of the Lord, including Passover, are found in Leviticus 23. These appointed times were given by God as lasting ordinances, pointing to his redemptive plan through the messiah. Passover is a powerful reminder that God has always been in the business of setting people free, and through Jesus, that freedom is available to all.

The Sauk Valley area, like so many communities, is filled with people who are hurting, or people carrying burdens too heavy to bear. But there is hope. Jesus hears every cry. He sees every struggle. And he is calling you to come to him. If you hear his voice today, do not harden your heart. Instead, listen. The Hebrew word for “hear” is “shema,” which means more than just listening – it means to hear and obey. It is a call to turn away from the pain, the suffering, the sin, and turn toward Christ, who alone can set us free.

This Passover, I pray that many in our community will experience the freedom and redemption that Jesus offers. He is the way, the truth and the life. May we open our hearts, hear his voice, and walk in the newness of life he gives.

If you are seeking freedom, if you feel burdened and overwhelmed, know this: Jesus is reaching out to you. Turn to him and be set free.