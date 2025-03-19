Newman rallies past Sterling in intracity rivalry game

Newman’s Jameson Hanlon snags a line drive at second base off the bat of Sterling’s Wyatt Cassens on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at Gartner Park in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – Both Newman and Sterling had their chances Tuesday at Gartner Park, but it was the Comets who took advantage a little better.

Newman used a four-run rally in the top of the sixth, then shut down the Golden Warriors’ potential game-winning rally in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 6-5 win over their intracity rivals at Gartner Park.

“If you look at the game in a nutshell, Newman loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth and they scored four runs. We loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh and we scored two,” Sterling coach Darwin Nettleton said. “Then you go back and look at some of those little things things – in the moment you don’t think, ‘Oh, that’s a big deal’ – but at the end of the game, it is a big deal.

“I’m disappointed in the results, but I’m happy with the way the kids competed.”

Sterling outfielder Wyatt Cassens fields a ball that dropped between defenders against Newman on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

The decisive inning was the top of the sixth. Drake Cole greeted Sterling reliever Eli Penne with a sharp single, then Liam Nicklaus and Evan Bushman both drew walks. Freshman Jameson Hanlon ripped a 2-0 pitch into left field for a two-run single – his first career varsity hit – to give the Comets (1-0-1) a 4-3 lead.

“I was just trying to put the ball in play, anything to help the team get ahead,” Hanlon said. I put a good swing on it.”

Joe Oswalt reloaded the bases with a single, then Tyson Williams was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Mason Hubbard came on to pitch, and after a fielder’s choice at home plate, Ashton Miner drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 6-3 Newman.

But Hubbard got another force out at home, then induced a flyout in Cole’s second at-bat of the inning to end the rally.

After each team left a runner on base in the next two half-innings, Sterling (0-1) tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the seventh. Cale Nettleton was hit by a pitch on a full count, then Wyatt Cassens ripped a single and Bryce Hartman drew a walk to load the bases.

Sterling’s Bryce Hartman rounds third to score against Newman on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Garret Matznick came in to replace reliever Chase Decker, and Drew Nettleton greeted him with an atom-ball line drive – but it went right to Hanlon at second base, and he threw to first for a double play.

“I knew I had the chance for a double play, but I was just trying to focus,” Hanlon said. “I had to catch it first, then make a good throw. I took it one step at a time.

“It feels really good to get that win, especially against Sterling. A hometown rival, a bigger school, I feel like we’re going to get on track now.”

Braden Birdsley followed with a grounder to third, and an errant throw to first allowed Cale Nettleton and Cassens to score and cut the Sterling deficit to 6-5. But Matznick got a fly ball to right field, and Williams made his fourth catch of the game for the final out.

Newman’s Drake Cole field a ball at first for an out against Sterling on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Bushman and Drew Nettleton were both sharp in their first starts of the season.

Bushman went six innings and allowed three runs – two earned – and seven hits, with two strikeouts and zero walks; he also hit a batter.

“I was hitting my spots. I don’t throw the hardest, so I’ve just got to try and hit my spots, let them hit and trust my fielders,” Bushman said. “First game back, a lot of confidence coming back from last year, and a lot of young kids coming up and making plays is good to see.”

Newman’s Evan Bushman fires a pitch against Sterling on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Nettleton struck out five, walked one and hit two batters in five innings, allowing two runs – one earned – and three hits in five innings.

“Everything felt good. I felt like it was all working: my changeup, fastball, curveball and slider, all of it,” Drew Nettleton said. “I was just reading their batters’ swings and seeing what I could do with my pitches. Just trying to blow it past them, get the swing-and-miss.”

Sterling’s Drew Nettleton fires a pitch against Newman Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Cole had a pair of hits for Newman, and Miner had two RBIs. Nicklaus drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Decker ripped a triple, and Joe Oswalt scored twice.

Drew Nettleton had a double and a pair of RBIs, and Adrian Monarrez had a pair of hits, including an RBI double. Hartman had two singles, and Cale Nettleton scored twice for Sterling.

“It’s great to get people up in those big spots, especially the first game, because it builds your momentum for later in the year when you really need it,” Drew Nettleton said. “We’ve just got to bounce back from the loss.”