Brad Fritts speaks with supporters Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at the Shamrock in Dixon for his poll watching party. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for March 14 featured Illinois 74th District state Rep. Brad Fritts discussing the time table of General Assembly work underway plus comments concerning Governor JB Pritzker’s budget address, work in various committees, map re-districting and local issues addressed at the statehouse level.

